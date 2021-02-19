After the UVa men's lacrosse team's mostly virtual offseason, Tiffany looking to build more team chemistry

In building the Virginia men's lacrosse team back into a national power, Lars Tiffany spent as much time, maybe more, building the program’s culture and the team’s chemistry as he did working on the roster, fundamentals and strategy.
With his team scattered away from UVa’s grounds after the 2020 season was cut short due to COVID-19, Tiffany, who took over the Cavaliers in 2016 and led them to the 2019 national championship, had to find a socially distant way to continue his culture building.
“I’ve found it very, very difficult,” said Tiffany.
Like so many other people across the country, one of the tools he has turned to has been the internet. From scouting work to video reviews to his Thursday cultural meetings, Tiffany has had to do it all online.
The results have been mixed.
While the team was apart, many of the players enjoyed FaceTiming with teammates but Tiffany says he hasn’t seem the same level of connectedness on this year’s roster. At least, not yet.
Better than nothing, but not as good as before, would be a fair assessment, the coach and his players agreed.
“We were all excited to see each other,” said senior attackman Matt Moore. “Just seeing everyone’s faces on Zoom, and of talking about the culture of our team, talking about the upcoming season.”
During the pandemic pause, Tiffany’s team read former coach Dom Starsia’s book, “I hope you’ll be very happy,” and UVa sports psychologist Bob Rotella’s book, “How champions think.”
Rotella, a current and a former Navy SEAL and a string of former players, including Steele Stanwick, Bray Malphrus and Matt Ward, joined the team’s Zoom meetings as guest speakers.
They tackled the issue of racial inequality in America, watching the documentary “Thirteenth,” and viewing lectures and presentations by UVa faculty and staff.
Beyond the educational and self-development value of all those exercises, Tiffany firmly believes the discussion and reflection, done as a team, helps build character and chemistry in the program.
“Continuously working on that is something we always strive to do,” said senior midfielder Jared Conners. “It’s a brotherhood and it always has been one. It’s something that hasn’t missed a beat from my freshman year here to all the way to winning a national championship to coming back in my fifth year.”
When the Cavaliers returned to grounds in August, Tiffany found them in great cardiovascular shape after their pandemic workouts — “You can do a lot of sprinting. You can do a lot of running,” he said — and only a touch behind strength wise.
The team started with group workouts in August and held a training camp at the end of January, before classes began. Tiffany liked what he saw from his team’s mindset. They were excited and happy just to be on the practice fields again.
“Now, more than ever, every time we go out to the practice field, it’s a release,” said senior defender John Fox. “It’s the best part of our day. It’s the first time you’re out of your room.”
Still, two games into the season and heading into Saturday’s road game at No. 11 Loyola (1-0), Tiffany knows his program isn’t where it would have been without the virus interrupting its offseason. When the weather improves, Tiffany hopes to conduct some post-practice meetings outdoors, spreading players out on the hill next to the team’s practice field.
“We are not the same tight-knit unit that we’ve been in the last couple of years,” he said. “And that’s because we don’t get to spend as much time together. But relative to what I expected, I think we’re in a good place.”
The Cavaliers are 2-0 and ranked third in the nation heading to face Loyola, a team it’s played eight times in the past seven years, including last year’s 12-9 home win for UVa.
After opening the season against far less familiar foes in Towson and Army, the Cavaliers know what to expect from the Greyhounds.