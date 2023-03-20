For the second straight spring, Virginia aced the initial third of its campaign.

Over the last two weekends, the Cavaliers (17-2, 4-2 ACC) recorded consecutive conference series victories on the road at North Carolina and at N.C. State to catapult all the way up to No. 8 in Monday’s D1Baseball Top 25.

And if it feels like the Hoos have done this before, it’s because they have.

By the third full week of March a season ago, they were 19-1 overall and 5-1 in the league with a series sweep of Boston College and a series win at Duke. UVa climbed to No. 10 nationally at that time.

“We certainly started off very similar last year,” Cavaliers skipper Brian O’Connor said Monday, “but we got to do a little bit better this year in the middle portion [of the schedule], and if we continue to play the game like we’ve been playing, we’ll be in a great position.”

A mid-season slippage in 2022, when UVa was 11-9 during the next 20 games and had endured a stretch of seven losses in eight tries on the heels of its torrid start, likely cost the club a chance to host in the postseason at Disharoon Park.

Should the Hoos keep it rolling this go-around, though, that opportunity could be there for them come June.

“We’ve done everything we can do up until this point,” O’Connor said, “and now we get a chance to come back home and play a little bit.”

UVa hosts non-conference contests against High Point (7-12) on Tuesday and Georgetown (11-8) on Wednesday ahead of welcoming Florida State (12-8, 3-3 ACC) for a three-game league series beginning on Friday.

What O'Connor said has pleased him about his club is the way the Cavaliers’ pitching staff has come together quickly. The Hoos boast a collective ERA of 2.63 — the seventh-best mark in the country — and have gotten one quality start after the next from their rotation, which features transfers Nick Parker (Coastal Carolina) and Brian Edgington (Elon) as well as freshman Jack O’Connor on the weekend and former Army standout Connelly Early during the middle of the week.

“Last year, we had a little more veteran pitching back than we do this year,” O’Connor said, “so it’s been great to see our new pitchers emerge and show they’re capable of pitching low-run games in this league.”

In the opener against N.C. State this past week, Parker and three relievers combined to limit the Wolfpack in a 2-1 win. And in the series-clinching victory, Edgington fired 6.1 scoreless innings.

UVa’s 55 runs allowed are the fewest by any ACC squad.

“What is sustainable is quality starting pitching and playing great defense and that’s what we’ve been able to do,” O’Connor said.

The offensive run production — since bludgeoning the likes of Navy, Longwood, Columbia and Rhode Island earlier in the year — has leveled off, but the Cavaliers are still getting what they need to support their strong pitching.

Third baseman Jake Gelof’s 462-foot homer on Saturday was his sixth of the year. His 30 RBI are second most for any player in the ACC and are the 17th most nationally.

Catcher Kyle Teel’s .444 batting average tops all hitters in the conference.

“It’s the most challenge thing when you have high expectations as an individual player because of what people say about you or what you’ve done in past performance,” O’Connor said about his two projected early-round MLB Draft picks come this summer, “and I think Jake Gelof and Kyle Teel have handled that as good as you can handle it. They just come out here every day, ready to compete, ready to play with emotion and [if] you do that and take care of your team first, the results will be good and that’s showing so far.”

O’Connor said Northwestern transfer center fielder Ethan O’Donnell and sophomore first baseman Ethan Anderson have given the Cavaliers a lift, too.

Anderson has nine doubles, two homers and 19 RBI.

“We all remember that Ethan Anderson came to us a year early and should’ve been a high school senior last year,” O’Connor said, “so all the at bats and situations he had last year all go in a file and help you progress and develop and he’s utilized the experienced he had last year in our uniform and he’s just been a great, great productive player for us through the first third of the season.”

As for this week’s task of five games in six days starting Tuesday, O’Connor said the test is for his team to avoid a drop off in concentration against the non-conference opponents or looking past them toward the Seminoles’ trip to Charlottesville.

“We can’t lose focus in the way we need to play the game outside of the ACC,” he said. “There’s so much emotion that goes into these ACC series that sometimes you can have a letdown in the middle of the week. But that comes with enthusiasm and being excited and playing our style of baseball and if we do that, we’ll have a chance to win.”