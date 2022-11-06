After taking time to mourn her mother's death, Virginia's Camryn Taylor is ready for new season

Her return to game action is 10 months in the making.

But Virginia forward Camryn Taylor is prepared to take the floor for the long haul this time around and now that she’s more than a year removed from the heartbreak she still carries with her today.

The Cavaliers open their new campaign Monday evening for a 5 p.m. tipoff against George Washington at John Paul Jones Arena.

“It was right before last season had started, so I was like, ‘You know what, I’m going to play and see if that would help,’” Taylor said. “But unfortunately, my mental health didn’t do too well, so I stepped away from basketball to take care of myself and stick with my family.”

In October of 2021, Taylor’s mother, Nichole Altez Handy, died at the age of 43 after nine bouts with various forms of cancer.

“She was my number one fan,” Taylor said. “She’s still my number one fan.”

Taylor played in 12 of UVa’s first 13 contests into early January last winter before deciding she needed more time to reflect on her mother’s passing. The Marquette transfer was playing well, too, as the second-leading scorer for the Hoos with 12.8 points per game when she departed for the rest of the season.

“I tried to be the person to be there and be there for my team,” Taylor said, “but it was too much with grieving and mourning. I was very close with my mother, so just dealing with that they knew, ‘Cam, you’ve got to take care of yourself,’ and they were so supportive of my decision and I know my absence was felt, but they understood and knew what was going on. They were so supportive and very sweet.”

She said they welcomed her back with open arms as well, and so did first-year UVa coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton when Taylor rejoined the Cavaliers for their summer practices and workouts.

Taylor admittedly had to knock the rust off and increase her strength and conditioning upon returning to get back into playing form, but as she did, she became increasingly integral in Agugua-Hamilton’s plans for the nearing season.

What Taylor said she didn’t expect was how the bond she began cultivating with her new coach would assist her beyond basketball and ultimately make her comfortable on the court again.

“It’s really important to have a support system,” Agugua-Hamilton said, “and for me, I lost my mother in 2008 and it still is something that feels like it was just yesterday. That can be a lingering thing, so you need to be able to have people to talk to and cry it out sometimes with and understand that you’re going to be OK.

“Life is never going to be the same because that’s the person that gave you your life,” Agugua-Hamilton said, “and they’ve been there the whole time, but you learn how to live differently and how to find the positives in everything you do.”

Taylor said the two regularly have lunch together, and have conversations about basketball, their mothers and anything else going on in their respective lives. The senior from Peoria, Ill., said she’s truly appreciated those chats while reacclimating to the daily routines of a college basketball player.

“But [Agugua-Hamilton] understood,” Taylor said, “and was able to relate very, very well to my situation. She was patient with me and she was like, ‘Whatever you need, I’m here for you,’ and there wasn’t a big rush for me to come back or anything. She told me to take my time because it was something, as a 21-year old, that was hard to go through.

“My mom was my best friend,” Taylor continued, “so it was hard for me to deal with that. But Coach was very understanding and she always checks in like, ‘Are you OK? Are you doing good?’ And even when I was coming back, she’d send me texts and paragraphs like, ‘Cam, you’re doing such a great job. I’m so proud of you,’ so she’s been so helpful.”

In UVa’s 92-45 demolition of Division II Pittsburgh-Johnstown in an exhibition this past week, Taylor tallied a game-high 22 points to go along with 10 rebounds to provide a glimpse of her capabilities.

Her teammates say she’s a better player now than when she left in January and that they’re thrilled to have her back.

“She brings so much energy to this team,” guard McKenna Dale said, “that you’re always going to know that she’ll go 100 percent on every single possession. And she’s an athletic scorer, but she’s going to put the team first and she’s going to do whatever she can to help her teammates along. She’s an incredible leader and we all have so much respect for what she had to do, how she’s come back even stronger and now we’re all just so excited to see what she’s going to do this season.”

Agugua-Hamilton said: “I’m watching Cam walk into her confidence, walk into her passion, walk into her potential and it’s night and day to see from when I got here. You could tell she had walls up. She wasn’t looking people in their eyes and now she lights up every day. Every day we come in and get ready for practice, and she’s screaming, ‘Let’s go. Let’s go.’ She just has a renewed sense of life and a passion for everything she does, and I couldn’t be more proud of her.”

Taylor said she admired her mother’s strength and toughness while fighting to live.

“And she had a gene that didn’t protect her against cancer,” Taylor said, “so she was medical mystery. But she beat breast cancer. She had lung cancer and had brain tumors, and luckily, we were able to get those tumors out, but unfortunately, the cancer came back in her lungs and spread.”

Taylor has no doubts, though, about what she believes her will be doing when the ball is tipped and the Hoos start their season.

“She’s probably up there screaming something like, ‘That’s my baby,’” Taylor said with a smile. “She was definitely my biggest fan.”