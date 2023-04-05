HARRISONBURG — There’s a sharpness to the way in which this program practices that is ingrained in its players and coaches.

The high-level attention to detail paired with the swift pace of the operation doesn’t allow for complacency or even being content with the success the group found in its first go-around as an FBS member this past fall.

“I don’t know if we snuck up on anybody or not, but I don’t suspect we’re going to sneak up on anybody this year,” fifth-year James Madison coach Curt Cignetti said earlier in the week after a spring practice at Bridgeforth Stadium.

His Dukes were 8-3 in their debut campaign in the FBS and finished atop the Sun Belt Conference’s East Division standings after throttling Coastal Carolina, 47-7, in the season finale. NCAA transition rules prevented them from playing in the league title bout and making an appearance in a bowl game, but impressive wins over Coastal Carolina, Middle Tennessee State and at Appalachian State proved JMU could continue piling up victories like it did during the previous half decade of dominance in the Colonial Athletic Association while competing for FCS national championships annually.

The Dukes even reached the AP Top 25 on the heels of their 5-0 start to 2022.

Cignetti understands this coming fall, though, will require more from his bunch if they are to follow up their inaugural FBS season with a strong second showing.

“We don’t play Arkansas State or Texas State,” Cignetti said about two of the Sun Belt’s bottom feeders, which went a combined 7-17 last season and the Dukes combined to outscore 82-33 in lopsided victories.

“We play Troy and South Alabama, number one and two in the [Sun Belt] West,” Cignetti said. “We don’t have 11 games with two off weeks. We have 12 games with one off week, and in games two, three and four, we’re on the road. So, you’re going to UVa, you’re going to Troy — the conference champion — and then you’re going to Utah State. A lot of challenges out there.”

The Sept. 9 trip JMU makes over the mountain to Charlottesville will serve as Virginia’s first home game since last November’s tragic shooting on Grounds that resulted in the deaths of three UVa players. Scott Stadium is guaranteed to be filled with emotion come kickoff, providing a difficult task for the Dukes to begin their three-game road swing.

What’ll help JMU this fall is its experience on the offensive line and depth at running back — two constants for Cignetti’s roster ever since he departed Elon and took the JMU job after the 2018 season.

“You can never have enough running backs,” he said with a grin, and the hoard of sophomore Kaelon Black, senior Latrele Palmer, fifth-year senior Solomon Vanhorse and Stony Brook transfer Ty Son Lawton gives Cignetti plenty of options to run behind JMU’s reliable offensive front with.

On Tuesday, Palmer’s force while running through a drill designed for ball security made the arms of a PowerBlast sled bend like a rubber band on the verge of snapping. Black, who was recruited by Virginia Tech, Wake Forest and East Carolina before ultimately signing with JMU out of Salem High School (Virginia Beach), can run it or catch it out the backfield, and Lawton was the CAA’s top rusher in 2021.

On the O-Line, multi-year starters Nick Kidwell, Cole Potts, Tyler Stephens and Tyshawn Wyatt return and are on the same page with veteran offensive line coach Damian Wroblewski, who has been there since Cignetti has.

Those steady, built-up position groups should allow for Cignetti to break in whoever wins the four-man quarterback competition between Arizona transfer Jordan McCloud, redshirt freshman Alonza Barnett III, Wake Forest transfer Brett Griffis and sophomore Billy Atkins.

Cignetti admitted it’s been hard at times to allocate first-team reps to that many quarterbacks vying for the top spot.

Other emphasis this spring for JMU include cleaning up its special teams, turnover issues and its passing defense.

“A lot of areas on [special] teams that can improve,” Cignetti said, “and offensively, we got to protect the football better. We had about 20 turnovers last year and some of them were on special teams, but that’s the most I’ve had in a long time.”

The Dukes’ 20 giveaways — 10 fumbles lost, 10 interceptions — were tied for the fourth most in the Sun Belt. Through the air, JMU yielded more than 300 yards in a game only once last season, but the 578 yards and four passing touchdowns yielded to Georgia Southern cost the Dukes a win, Cignetti said.

Overall, though, they were stingy on defense under coordinator Bryant Haines. JMU’s 79.5 rushing yards allowed per game were the second fewest nationally only to College Football Playoff champion Georgia.

Cignetti said the Dukes’ depth is better heading into their second season in the FBS, noting they were at about 77 scholarship players this past fall but this year should be at 85 scholarships.

“The main thing is the energy level has been good,” he said, “the competition and intensity has been good and if we keep that up, we’ll keep improving.”