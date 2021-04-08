After subpar 2020 season, Virginia’s secondary seeks improved play with help from Ricky Brumfield

Brumfield admitted he still wants more consistency with the group’s performance after seeing a few spring practices. He likes what he’s seen from Bratton this spring, though, saying he’s the closest thing they have to a lock-down corner. After missing 2019 with an injury, Bratton played in nine games in 2020, but didn’t quite feel 100% until the final stages of the fall.

“I feel like myself,” Bratton said Thursday. “I feel like the injury is behind us.”

Grant, on the other hand, hasn’t participated this spring due to injury.

The fifth-year senior cornerback has plenty to prove when healthy. He’s earned consistent reps for UVa over the past two seasons, but some of the ACC’s most dynamic quarterbacks and receivers have given him problems.

Grant returned for an extra season in no small part because he felt like he had more to give. He’s excited about working with Brumfield, and Grant feels like the secondary can return to the form of a few seasons ago.