After strong start, Virginia women's basketball team fades late in loss to UCF

Things started well for the Virginia women's basketball team in its season opener at Central Florida on Wednesday night.

The Cavaliers scored the first nine points of the game and jumped out to a 13-1 lead early in the game.

Unfortunately for UVa, it was all UCF from there.

After falling behind by double figures, the Knights used a 19-2 run to take the lead before halftime and never looked back en route to a 60-34 victory.

Virginia (0-1) started the game making six of its first nine shots, but went 4-of-14 for the remainder of the first half and just 4-of-22 from the field in the second half.

"As a team we started so strong. We blew it out of the water," said Virginia forward Meg Jefferson, who led the Cavaliers with eight points. "Of course, they are a tough team and they came back and it was hard to fight."

Thanks to its strong start, Virginia took a 13-5 lead into the second quarter UCF, which had opened the game missing its first seven shot attempts, got hot in the second quarter, going 10-of-17 from the floor, including going 3-of-4 from 3-point range to take a 33-23 lead at the break.