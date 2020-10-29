After strong fall, Virginia cross country team sets sights on ACC Championships

After three events this fall, including three team victories for the men’s squad, the Virginia cross country program heads to North Carolina on Friday for the ACC Championships.

Due to COVID-19, no spectators will be allowed at the conference championship meet, but that hasn’t diminished the excitement for UVa’s programs.

With three wins this fall, the men’s program figures to be in the mix for the ACC championship. Star senior Rohann Asfaw, who has won each 8K event he’s competed in this fall, doesn’t want to put too much pressure on his group, though.

“I want us to do well,” Asfaw said. “I don’t want to say anything super specific. I want us to have a really good day and perform to the best of our abilities. That’s what I want.”

Even with three individual and team victories this fall, Asfaw tries to remain loose before each race. He tries to avoid the burden of expectations, instead taking every race as it comes and enjoying the process.

“I really do just go in and whatever my best is on that day, that’s what I’m gonna give,” Asfaw said.

If Asfaw's best Friday resembles anything close to his other performances this fall season, he’ll find himself toward the front of the ACC pack.