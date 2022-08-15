After starring as a player, Kendall Ballard is eager to lead CHS field hockey program as head coach

Charlottesville High School has always held a special place for Kendall Ballard.

Whether it was excelling as a CHS athlete, or coming back during her college breaks to give pointers to the next group of students, Ballard has always found solace at 1400 Melbourne Road.

The two-time Jefferson District Player of the Year will be back at her alma mater this fall, this time in a new role as the Black Knights' varsity field hockey coach.

“It is an extremely special opportunity for me to give back to a program that has given me so much,” Ballard said. “It’s not only about the hockey for me. I want these young women to learn skills that will help them succeed through life.”

Ballard was a maestro for the Black Knights' field hockey team throughout her high school career.

A four-year starter at midfielder, the two-time Jefferson District Player of the Year wrapped up her high school career with 85 goals and 41 assists. She was named team Most Valuable Player twice and was a VHSL Class 4 all-state performer her senior year.

Ballard earned a scholarship to play field hockey at Ohio University and was an impact performer at the next level. In four seasons, she started all 65 games for the Bobcats and finished her collegiate career with 31 goals and 17 assists.

Ballard also has represented her country as a member of the United States Under-21 team in Argentina as well as the U.S. Developmental Team in the Netherlands. She has also played professionally overseas, including most recently in Spain.

“These opportunities have exposed me to many different styles, structures and playing environments that I can now bring back to the Charlottesville program," Ballard said. "I’ve been in a very competitive and high-level environment for the last 10 years or so and I know what it takes and how it feels to be pushed to your limit and then some. I want to use that to create an environment where the players are able to find that within themselves, feel comfortable being uncomfortable, and try new things. I want to help them find ways to change a very stressful situation to a fun environment and this is a skill they can carry on in life.”

Last fall, Ballard served as an assistant coach for the Black Knights, which helped spark the coaching itch.

“After I graduated from Charlottesville High, I never really left,” Ballard said. “Once I realized I was going to be home for a full fall season, I reached out to see if the team needed a head coach. I had such a special experience going through the field hockey program and I want to give the girls a chance to experience something like that. I am very excited to finally be able to support the program for a full season.”

Ballard said all of her experiences, both as a player and as a coach, have helped shape her perspective and approach.

“I have learned how I want to lead a program, what is important to me in a program, and what I expect from a coach,” Ballard said. “I am by no means perfect and constantly looking for better ways to lead the program and support my coaching staff and the players in all different ways each individuals may need.”

The Black Knights return just six varsity players from last year’s squad, so building a strong foundation for her players is a top priority heading into fall camp.

“I want to help the program find an identity again,” Ballard said. “I want to show the amount of potential this program has and hopefully realize some of that this season for the seniors. I want to build some leaders and I hope to provide some stability for the program moving into next season.”

Ballard said this year’s team has a solid core, led by strong group of senior leaders that will pass along their knowledge to the younger players. Her primary objective is simple.

“I am going to push my players and want them to play fast and smart hockey,” she said. “My biggest key is work rate, no matter the game or the situation. Everyone there should be able to say that we work hard, never give up, and play together.”

The sign of a successful team goes well beyond the wins and losses, Ballard said.

“For many, competitive hockey will stop after high school, so it’s important they learn how to be a leader in life, what it takes to be successful as a team in any setting, and ways to handle the ups and downs life with throw at you,” she said. “I am not perfect at these, but can share what I have learned so far and continue to learn and grow with the players.”

The chance to learn and grow as a coach in the same place she thrived as a player and student is something Ballard cherishes.

“It really feels like coming home, getting to lead this program,” Ballard said. “I’ve always felt like there is some magic around this program and I am honored to be able to be a part of it.”