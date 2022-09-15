After solid showing against Illinois, Virginia's pass rushers are hungry for more against ODU

His late first-half takedown of Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito marked an important achievement for Virginia defensive end Chico Bennett Jr.

That was his first career sack, and Bennett, who spent his first fall last year with the Cavaliers rehabbing from the ACL injury he suffered the previous spring, showed no signs of rust. Out of a two-point stance, the 6-foot-4 edge rusher used his hands to fight off Illini left tackle Julian Pearl’s punch before racing past Pearl and dragging DeVito to the turf.

“To be able to sit back and realize that it finally happened,” Bennett said earlier this week of notching that initial sack and officially putting his injury in the past, “it makes you hungry for more.”

And Bennett said he believes that’s the feeling for UVa’s entire defensive front ahead of its Saturday tilt with Old Dominion after the Cavaliers logged more sacks and tackles for loss against Illinois than they did the previous week against Richmond.

Defensive end Kam Butler, a transfer from Miami (Ohio), tallied his first sack as a member of the Hoos when he slammed DeVito to the ground and stripped the ball away from him in the process with about 2:30 left to play in the second quarter.

Bennett’s sack came on the next Illinois possession with less than a minute to go before halftime.

“When I saw Kam make his play, I was like ‘OK. Let me see if I can go ahead and get one,’” Bennett said. “I looked at the clock and thought, ‘Let me get one.’ And it was all hugging each other and congratulating each other, and we were like, ‘We’ve got to get more,’ and I think that’s the goal.”

The matchup with the Monarchs could provide Bennett and Butler, who racked up 15.5 sacks during his time with the RedHawks, as well as the rest of UVa’s deep defensive line the chance to be disruptive again.

Old Dominion quarterback Hayden Wolff has been sacked five times already this season — once against Virginia Tech and four times a week ago at East Carolina.

“We always talk about it defensively,” UVa coordinator John Rudzinski said of the Cavaliers’ pursuit of the opposing signal-caller, “and winning your one-on-one. And if you win your one-on-one pass-rush wise and if we win our one-on-one on the perimeter, we’ll do a solid job on defense.”

Bennett said Rudzinski as well as defensive ends coach Chris Slade prepare the group well to succeed.

“For [Slade], he doesn’t want anything to be overcomplicated,” Bennett said, “so he’s said, ‘I’m going to make it as simple as I can,’ and he’s been truthful about that.

“A lot of times coaches can really mess their guys up in terms of over-explaining it instead of keeping it simple, and if it’s simple, you’ve only got to think a little bit and then you get a chance to use your technique and talent, and go from there.”

Slade, according to Bennett, has been preaching an easy-to-comprehend method of attack in practice this week.

“He wants us to emphasize a speed rush, so that’s what he wants us to do for all the edge guys,” Bennett, also the owner of nine total tackles and a quarterback hurry through two contests, said. “That’s the plan.”

He said the Cavaliers are benefiting from their extensive rotation, too, which enables them to stay fresher than the opposition’s O-Line. Bennett shares his role with Michigan State transfer Jack Camper while Columbia transfer Paul Akere can swap in for Butler. On the interior, starters Jahmeer Carter and Aaron Faumui can take a breather because Ben Smiley III is dependable off the bench.

“That all ties in and is important,” Bennett said.