After rough start, Virginia football team is one win away from reaching .500

With Armstrong back, the Cavaliers lost on the road to a top-tier Miami team by just five points. They fell 19-14, squandering legitimate chances to upset the Hurricanes.

The next week, Virginia upset North Carolina. Last week, Virginia beat Louisville. The Cavaliers are 3-3 in games started by Armstrong, with two of the three losses coming to nationally ranked Clemson and Miami. They’re a respectable team with their starting quarterback active.

“Even though there are plenty of other factors, if you were just to say the biggest difference so we're not making it more or less than it is, having our quarterback back and healthy and putting some consistent practice reps in games together is pretty simple, but probably the most impactful answer,” Mendenhall said.

After starting 1-4 this fall, the Cavaliers sit at 3-4 on the year. Virginia faces a low-performing FCS squad this weekend before traveling to Tallahassee for a matchup with a struggling Florida State squad.

Virginia’s players and coaches kept saying they were better than their record showed when they sat at 1-4 on the year. Finally, Virginia’s record is starting to reflect the team’s talent and experience.

“With each win, it’s a great feeling just going in the locker room and celebrating with everyone,” Misch said. “To be able to do it twice in a row is a great thing, especially at Scott Stadium because we always love to say that we don’t lose at Scott. This week coming up there’s another game at Scott Stadium, so hopefully another chance for us to go in there and celebrate after the game.”

