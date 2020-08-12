After recovering from COVID-19, former Virginia standout Denny McCarthy fully turns attention to golf

He finished the week at 2-over par, but he shot even par or better in three of his four rounds. McCarthy admits that despite some sloppy shots, his game is trending in the right direction.

Putting never causes concern for McCarthy, who leads the entire PGA Tour in strokes gained putting this year. Ball striking tends to be the issue.

While he doesn’t hit the ball as far as other professionals, McCarthy feels like he’s turning the corner with his iron play. He’s recently worked on using his feet more productively in the golf swing, generating power from the ground.

The result is more confidence in his irons.

“I like the way that the shots are coming off the last few weeks,” McCarthy said. “I’ve hit a lot of really quality shots, a few loose ones here or there that I’d like to clean up, but for the most part I really like this new feeling that I’m using to get through the ball a little bit better.”

The former Cavalier feels confident heading into this week’s Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in North Carolina. McCarthy knows the course from playing it as a junior and in each of the last two seasons as a professional.