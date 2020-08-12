After recovering from COVID-19, former Virginia standout Denny McCarthy fully turns attention to golf

Denny McCarthy felt excited to restart the PGA Tour season back in June. After a few weeks off due to the stoppage in play caused by COVID-19, McCarthy and his fellow Tour professionals returned to action, thankful for a chance to compete.
In late June, between the first and second rounds at the Travelers Championship, however, McCarthy woke up feeling ill.
The former University of Virginia men’s golfer took a test for COVID-19, and it came back positive. He withdrew from the tournament.
“My body was just a little weak, achy, sore, bad headache, fever and chills for a day and a half and then lost my smell and taste for about four or five days after that, but felt fine during that time,” McCarthy said. “It was a little weird not being able to taste or smell anything but got that back and a week after my initial positive test, I was back to normal.”
McCarthy compared his experience to that of the flu, saying he felt lousy for a day or two but ultimately recovered quickly, aside from the inability to smell or taste. It was unusual, but his senses returned after a few days and his focus quickly shifted to rejoining the tournament swing.
The return was a bit unusual, too.
McCarthy recovered quickly but still produced positive COVID-19 tests after feeling better. Under the PGA Tour’s guidelines, he was allowed to play because he underwent 10 days of isolation and 72 hours without a fever or respiratory issues. He had to play under restrictions, however, playing by himself during a tournament in early July.
Finally, the negative tests came through and he was able to use locker rooms and return to a more typical experience playing golf on the PGA Tour.
“I just happened to fall in that boat where I would pass the saliva test, but the nasal swab kept coming back positive for whatever reason,” McCarthy said. “It was a little strange. It was a little discouraging, you know, I’m waiting for results three weeks after my initial positive test, and I’m thinking it’s going to be negative and it kept coming back positive. It was a little frustrating, but dealt with it as best as I could and just tried to focus on my golf game.”
McCarthy’s game seems to be rounding into form now that he’s returned to a standard schedule for the PGA Tour’s restart.
After missing the cut at the Workday Charity Open — his first event back after his positive COVID-19 test — McCarthy has made the cut in four consecutive events, including the first major of the season last week. He finished in a tie for 58th at the PGA Championship, carding an impressive three eagles along the way.
“I mean, I’m not known for making a ton of eagles, but I made one at the Barracuda [Championship] the week before and then I made three this past week, which was nice, but unfortunately I didn’t play the rest of the golf course all that great,” McCarthy said.
He finished the week at 2-over par, but he shot even par or better in three of his four rounds. McCarthy admits that despite some sloppy shots, his game is trending in the right direction.
Putting never causes concern for McCarthy, who leads the entire PGA Tour in strokes gained putting this year. Ball striking tends to be the issue.
While he doesn’t hit the ball as far as other professionals, McCarthy feels like he’s turning the corner with his iron play. He’s recently worked on using his feet more productively in the golf swing, generating power from the ground.
The result is more confidence in his irons.
“I like the way that the shots are coming off the last few weeks,” McCarthy said. “I’ve hit a lot of really quality shots, a few loose ones here or there that I’d like to clean up, but for the most part I really like this new feeling that I’m using to get through the ball a little bit better.”
The former Cavalier feels confident heading into this week’s Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in North Carolina. McCarthy knows the course from playing it as a junior and in each of the last two seasons as a professional.
In 2018, he finished in a tie for 36th at the event. In 2019, he improved on that finish, ending the tournament tied for 22nd. He finished the tournament with all four rounds in the 60s, including a pair of 65s.
With the FedEx Cup Playoffs starting next week, McCarthy could’ve opted to skip this week in preparation for The Northern Trust. Instead, he’s teeing it up Thursday in hopes of improving his FedEx Cup standing by contending for his first PGA Tour victory at a course that typically yields birdies in bunches.
“I’ve played plenty of competitive rounds on this course, and if it weren’t a course that I liked, I probably would have taken this week off, but since I’m familiar with it, I like where my game’s trending, I like the things I’m working on, I figured I might as well just play this week,” McCarthy said. “I like my chances to have a really solid week.”
