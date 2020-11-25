After receiving an NCAA waiver, transfer Trey Murphy III dazzles in his Virginia debut

He showcased his full arsenal of skills Wednesday, making six 3-pointers while also adding the monstrous dunk to go with three rebounds and a steal.

“It doesn’t really shock me,” Murphy III said of his shooting. “I just gotta stay consistent with my mechanics, and that’s just something I can do.”

His addition gives Virginia yet another weapon on both ends of the court.

Bennett gave UVa’s compliance staff credit after Wednesday’s win for their work in getting Murphy III’s waiver approved. He gave specific shout outs to Eric Baumgartner, the associate athletics director for compliance, and Ronnie Wideman, the associate athletics director for basketball operations.

“That matters,” Bennett said. “I mean, you have to do your job well, and I think it was a good case, and I’m so glad that he gets to play.”

At Rice last season, Murphy III led his team in scoring with 13.7 points per game. He led the Owls with 21 dunks and added a team-high 16 blocks. He’s also a solid shooter and brings energy and effort on the defensive end.

The wing finished last season with 27 steals, while also adding 5.5 rebounds per contest.