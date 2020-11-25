After receiving an NCAA waiver, transfer Trey Murphy III dazzles in his Virginia debut

The Virginia men’s basketball program shared good news Wednesday, announcing that Rice transfer Trey Murphy III is immediately eligible to compete.
He received a waiver from the NCAA, and he has two years of eligibility left with Virginia.
In his Virginia debut on Wednesday, Murphy III calmly drained six shots from 3-point range while also adding a dunk in traffic to finish with a game-high 21 points in Virginia’s 89-54 win over Towson at the Mohegan Sun Arena.
Virginia learned Murphy III’s waiver was approved Tuesday night, and head coach Tony Bennett told Murphy III the news.
“When he told me, I just started smiling from ear-to-ear, and you couldn’t really see because I had my mask on,” Murphy III said. “Me and Coach Bennett, we had a nice time and then I walked back into the room and I feel like the team had a little bit of an idea because they saw Coach Bennett smiling and they saw me smiling through my mask, and I was really happy.”
The NCAA granted all winter sport athletes an extra year of eligibility, meaning this year won’t count against Murphy III’s two years of eligibility. He can play this season and two more future seasons in Charlottesville if he chooses.
Murphy III is listed at 6-foot-9 and weighs 206 pounds. He’s one of UVa’s best athletes, sporting an impressive vertical leap. He’s long and fits into the Cavaliers' defensive system. He can defend using length and possesses quick feet.
He showcased his full arsenal of skills Wednesday, making six 3-pointers while also adding the monstrous dunk to go with three rebounds and a steal.
“It doesn’t really shock me,” Murphy III said of his shooting. “I just gotta stay consistent with my mechanics, and that’s just something I can do.”
His addition gives Virginia yet another weapon on both ends of the court.
Bennett gave UVa’s compliance staff credit after Wednesday’s win for their work in getting Murphy III’s waiver approved. He gave specific shout outs to Eric Baumgartner, the associate athletics director for compliance, and Ronnie Wideman, the associate athletics director for basketball operations.
“That matters,” Bennett said. “I mean, you have to do your job well, and I think it was a good case, and I’m so glad that he gets to play.”
At Rice last season, Murphy III led his team in scoring with 13.7 points per game. He led the Owls with 21 dunks and added a team-high 16 blocks. He’s also a solid shooter and brings energy and effort on the defensive end.
The wing finished last season with 27 steals, while also adding 5.5 rebounds per contest.
Murphy III adds depth on the wing for the Wahoos. He’s capable of starting as the season progresses, but at the very least, he offers Bennett another dynamic scorer and defender to stick into the lineup when needed.
Depth is an asset for Virginia this season, and the addition of Murphy III only improves the team’s overall depth and experience.
