After playing a spring season, high school football teams gear up for quick turnaround

“The quick transition has definitely affected certain aspects of the program. We were unable to get in a full offseason of strength and conditioning with the guys, so we are entering the season behind in that regard,” he said. “It also hasn’t helped with getting kids out for the program because some kids were all virtual [learning] last year. It was difficult to gauge the numbers in the program at the start of the season. The biggest adjustment would have to be how we conduct our strength and conditioning program. We are still limited to how many players we can have in the weight room at one time, so we have had to get creative with our in-season lifting sessions.”