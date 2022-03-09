After playing 21 straight road games, Virginia softball team savor first home game

Their homecoming was appropriately a party on Tuesday evening and was finished off when freshman Kelly Ayer slapped a fifth-inning RBI single through the middle of the drawn-in infield to provide Virginia a walk-off, run-rule victory over Maryland.

After playing 21 straight contests on the road to begin the campaign, the Hoos were thrilled to finally take the field at Palmer Park.

“Like Coach [Joanna Hardin] says, ‘Take pride in your home field,’” junior shortstop Katie Goldberg, who was 3-for-3 with a triple and three RBI against the Terrapins, said afterward, “so don’t let anybody walk all over our field. And we take that personally and we come out ready to fight and pummel someone. That was the goal there.”

UVa (13-9) will stay at home to open Atlantic Coast Conference action with a series against Notre Dame that begins with Game 1 on Friday at 5 p.m. and runs through the weekend.

Hardin, now in her sixth season in charge of the Cavaliers, said her squad benefited on and off the field from all of their travels over the last month.

“We’ve been around each other a lot,” she said, “and so, it’s like a family. You love each other, but you hate each other at different times, so I think we have a lot of information about ourselves as a team but we’ve really connected and built some great relationships with each other.”

During the long stretch away from home, UVa played in four different tournaments and matched up with five foes — George Washington, UNC-Greensboro, Liberty, South Alabama and Tennessee — that reached an NCAA Regional in 2021. The Cavaliers went 3-4 in those bouts, with two of the losses coming to the traditional powerhouse Volunteers, who currently rank No. 18 nationally in the ESPN/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25.

Hardin observed her bunch closely and noted she has a great feel for where they’re at as they prepare for their series with the Irish (16-4).

“We’re battled tested. That is for sure,” Hardin said. “We’ve played a lot of games. We’ve played tough opponents. We’ve had great games. We’ve had great moments. We’ve had bad games and bad moments. We’ve had a lot of clutch performances and not so clutch performances, so we’ve learned a lot about who are, and there’s a resilience factor.”

Hardin pointed to UVa’s season opener last month in which the Cavaliers fell behind to Charlotte, 7-1 in the second inning, before they rallied but ultimately lost, 10-7.

Goldberg said the approach and attitude the Hoos have shown to this point is a change with the group Hardin has this spring compared to years past.

“The whole mentality is ready to get after people,” Goldberg said. “I think in the past there’s been some coming out to the field and thinking, ‘Are we going to compete with them today? I don’t know.’ But every single game is coming out and taking pride in our team and who we are, and we’re coming out ready to beat people.”

Said Hardin: “We’re definitely in a much better spot and we’re playing much better, which is exciting. But the team, the culture, they’re here to win. We never think we’re out of a game. There hasn’t been one game this whole season, regardless of the score and the inning that we felt we were out of it, and that’s different. You’ve got to be resilient and have a true, deep confidence in yourself and I see it.”

It helps that the lineup is improved, too. UVa is averaging 5.1 runs per game through its 22 games this season compared to the 2.9 runs per game it averaged last year.

Hardin said the pitching is getting better also, but must continue to get better to match the level of the offense and defense.

The Cavaliers’ current 3.60 team ERA is 10th in the ACC.

“Pitching and defense is what win championships,” she said, “so I think if we can clean up a little bit of our execution in the zone in the circle and keep playing solid defense and hit when it matters, I think we’re going to be in a really good spot in our ACC games.”

