After one-year hiatus, Charlottesville Men's Pro Challenger returns

After a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Boar’s Head Charlottesville Men’s Pro Challenger, presented by Har-Tru, is returning in style.
The $50,000 United States Tennis Association pro-circuit tournament benefiting Special Olympics, which is scheduled for Sunday-Nov. 7 at the Boar’s Head Resort, will feature several of the top professional singles and doubles players in the world, including reigning tournament champion Vasek Pospisil, who is currently ranked No. 65, and former top-10 player Jack Sock.
“I know I always seem to say this, but this year it is especially true — this could be our greatest field ever,” Tournament Director Ron Manilla said. “We are so excited to bring men’s pro tennis back to Charlottesville. The tennis just can’t get any better. The Boar’s Head is just so excited to have this tournament return to the community.”
Pospisil, a Canadian who made the quarterfinals at Wimbledon in 2014 and was ranked No. 25 in the world, defeated Brayden Schnur in the 2019 Boar’s Head finals.
Sock, one of the best American players over the past decade, climbed to No. 8 in the world in singles in 2018 and No. 2 in doubles before getting derailed by injuries. Prior to that, the 29-year-old Nebraska native won four Grand Slam doubles titles, including the 2014 Wimbledon Championships in which he partnered with Pospisil.
Currently ranked No. 162, Sock is amid a breathtaking comeback in which he won the Hall of Fame Open in Newport, Rhode Island in July with William Blumberg, then made it to the third round of the U.S. Open in singles in September, his deepest run at a major in four years.
Joining Pospisil and Sock in the field will be several top American players, including 85th-ranked Steve Johnson, 91st-ranked Dennis Kudla, 102nd-ranked Tennys Sandgren and 153rd-ranked Mitchell Krueger.
University of Virginia fans remember Johnson well. As a collegian, he led the University of Southern California to great team success, while also winning two individual NCAA singles championships.
Kudla, who grew up in Northern Virginia, is also a familiar face. Manilla has known him since he first began playing tennis as a child at a “Little Mo” tournament at the Boar’s Head.
As usual, the tournament will have a local flavor, with several current and former members of the UVa men's tennis team expected to compete, including 2017 NCAA champion Thai-Son Kwiatkowski, who is currently ranked No. 232.
The tournament is part of the Australian Open Wild Card Challenge in which the USTA awards a 2022 Australian Open main-draw singles wild card to the American player with the highest cumulative points from their best three tournament results.
Now in its 12th year, the tournament has become one of the most popular on the tour. Historically, players have used the event as a springboard to Grand Slam success. For fans, it’s a chance to see some of the best pro players in the world in an intimate setting.
The hardcourt matches, which will be played on the Boar’s Head’s indoor courts, are free and open to the public from Oct. 31-Nov. 5. Matches taking place Nov. 6-7 will require a ticket that can be purchased for $15 here, with all proceeds benefiting Special Olympics.
All fans must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within seven days of the event prior to entering the facility. All attendees under the age of 12 are not required to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID-19 test result. Children under the age of 12 are required to wear a mask at all times, except when actively eating or drinking.
For the schedule of matches and all the latest news surrounding the tournament, visit the Boar’s Head Resort Charlottesville Men’s Pro Challenger Facebook page or follow on Twitter (@CMPChallenger).