After one-year hiatus, Charlottesville Men's Pro Challenger returns

After a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Boar’s Head Charlottesville Men’s Pro Challenger, presented by Har-Tru, is returning in style.

The $50,000 United States Tennis Association pro-circuit tournament benefiting Special Olympics, which is scheduled for Sunday-Nov. 7 at the Boar’s Head Resort, will feature several of the top professional singles and doubles players in the world, including reigning tournament champion Vasek Pospisil, who is currently ranked No. 65, and former top-10 player Jack Sock.

“I know I always seem to say this, but this year it is especially true — this could be our greatest field ever,” Tournament Director Ron Manilla said. “We are so excited to bring men’s pro tennis back to Charlottesville. The tennis just can’t get any better. The Boar’s Head is just so excited to have this tournament return to the community.”

Pospisil, a Canadian who made the quarterfinals at Wimbledon in 2014 and was ranked No. 25 in the world, defeated Brayden Schnur in the 2019 Boar’s Head finals.