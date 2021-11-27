After navigating a difficult 2020-21 season, Central Virginia basketball teams return with hopes for a more normal season

In the public school ranks, every Central Virginia program played a shortened season as part of Virginia High School League's plan.

Spectators were not permitted, or attendance was extremely limited for most of the season. School divisions did their part to accommodate fans as schools broadcasted games online through a variety of streaming services to allow family and friends an opportunity to see their kids play game.

Even rules of some sports were altered by the VHSL to help support social distancing. At times, it was overwhelming for the players and coaches.

“I was very grateful to have a season, however, I cannot lie and say it was a great one,” said Albemarle guard Amaya Pendelton. “The weird jump ball rules, not being able to practice certain days due to COVID testing, having to wear masks at all times and not being able to do any kind of team bonding really hurt our team and our spirit.”

To counterbalance this, teams came up with alternatives to continue to build team chemistry and also help teammates commensurate with the trials and tribulations associated with the pandemic.