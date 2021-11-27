After navigating a difficult 2020-21 season, Central Virginia basketball teams return with hopes for a more normal season

Basketball is a game built off of energy, emotion and rhythm.
For many high school players in Central Virginia, nearly all of that was lacking last season as they were forced to deal with altered schedules, postponements, cancellations and playing in empty gyms during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some school divisions played shortened seasons, while others implemented strenuous mitigation plans that included playing in masks and competing without fans.
For others, COVID-19 ended their season before it even started or unexpectedly at the blink of an eye.
“Man, last year was hard,” St. Anne’s Belfield guard Kymora Johnson said. “We had high hopes that we would have had a very successful season, had we had one. The disappointment was deep, but we got through it and here we are. We are back, better, stronger, and hungrier than ever.”
Several local private school programs were limited to just a handful of games last season. The administrations at Covenant and STAB decided to forego playing winter sports last season as part of their COVID-19 mitigation plans, while the Woodberry Forest boys and the Miller School girls teams were limited to just a couple of games before their seasons were eventually called off.
“We always tell the kids, it can be taken away from you at any moment and last year, that’s exactly what happened,” STAB boys basketball coach Damin Altizer said. "But even in the face of disappointment, our kids were so resilient and responded eagerly, ready to get to work for what is now this year. It was without question a challenge, but our kids were the ones who showed us all how we should respond to the setbacks.”
Johnson spent the entire winter sports season hoping to take the floor with her STAB teammates. When the final verdict came down, she was devastated.
“I honestly don’t know if I helped my teammates because I was so focused on how I felt,” she said. “They probably helped me more than I helped them. We had a senior that didn’t get to play her senior year. Seeing her get through that reminded me I needed to do the same.”
But at the same time, Johnson was understanding of the decision and was able to quickly put it into perspective.
“As hard as it was having athletics affected by COVID, the truth is COVID took a toll on so many people on much larger scales,” she said. “People lost their lives. People lost loved ones. As important as sports are for me, they pale in comparison to what others lost.”
Blue Ridge School, a boarding school in St. George, played a somewhat normal schedule last winter. The Barons went through mandatory testing prior to every game and played other boarding schools that had similar mitigation strategies. The Barons capped the season with a Virginia Independent Schools Invitational tournament title.
Miller’s boys and girls team didn’t play their first games of the season until the end of January, just a couple of weeks prior to the state invitational tournament. The boys team reached the state tournament, but the girls season ended without a postseason appearance.
In the public school ranks, every Central Virginia program played a shortened season as part of Virginia High School League's plan.
Spectators were not permitted, or attendance was extremely limited for most of the season. School divisions did their part to accommodate fans as schools broadcasted games online through a variety of streaming services to allow family and friends an opportunity to see their kids play game.
Even rules of some sports were altered by the VHSL to help support social distancing. At times, it was overwhelming for the players and coaches.
“I was very grateful to have a season, however, I cannot lie and say it was a great one,” said Albemarle guard Amaya Pendelton. “The weird jump ball rules, not being able to practice certain days due to COVID testing, having to wear masks at all times and not being able to do any kind of team bonding really hurt our team and our spirit.”
To counterbalance this, teams came up with alternatives to continue to build team chemistry and also help teammates commensurate with the trials and tribulations associated with the pandemic.
“To cope, we had weekly Zoom calls to catch up with one another and try to keep a semblance for a team camaraderie,” Pendleton said. “I would try to remind my team that we are lucky to have a season and that we did our job in playing every game like it’s our last. That’s all you can ask for. I also tried to stay in touch with a lot of the girls and ask how they were doing. Last year was difficult for everyone in some capacity, so offering some compassion went a long way.”
Despite the challenges, a number of programs qualified for postseason play. The boys and girls basketball programs as Albemarle, Charlottesville, Western Albemarle and William Monroe each qualified for the regional tournament.
However, not all of them had an opportunity to participate in postseason play. COVID-19 contact tracing at several programs eliminated them from the playoffs, including Albemarle’s girls, Western Albemarle’s boys, Charlottesville's girls and both William Monroe teams.
“Having our season cut short was almost inevitable," Pendleton said, "so it made it easier to take the news when it was.”
Charlottesville girls basketball coach Jim Daly said breaking the news to his team the day before a game was gut-wrenching.
“Calling each girl to let them know that our season had come to an abrupt end last year was an emotional afternoon,” he said. “Our girls had done everything we asked in regards to following safety protocols and doing the best to keep us going. They came to practice each day after virtual classes and played in masks. They played games in empty gyms as their families weren’t able to attend and cheer them on. It was a disappointing ending to that season, but I’m so thankful that our school administration, our athletic director, our athletic trainers and everyone involved bent over backwards to provide that opportunity for our girls last season.”
The William Monroe boys basketball team made a late surge over the final weeks of the regular season to secure a playoff spot and were excited about making some noise in postseason play. Then COVID-19 brought it all to an abrupt halt.
“The end of last year’s season was devastating to everyone involved,” William Monroe coach Brett Maynard said. “We were looking to go on a big playoff run and I know that our guys were disappointed not to get that opportunity.”
Charlottesville’s boys basketball team was ranked No. 1 in Region 3C and opened the playoffs with an impressive victory over Brookville. A day after the game, Black Knights coach Mitchell Minor was notified that one of the Brookville players that had played against his team had tested positive for COVID-19. That exposure to the virus forced the entire Black Knights team to quarantine for 14 days, which eliminated them from the playoffs.
“We had a lot of success going into regionals, despite everything that was happening with COVID,” Minor said. “We were unexpectedly notified by a team that we had beat in regionals by 34 points that one of their players had COVID. We had to end our season early. This was very disappointing of course.”
Minor said he had a Zoom meeting with his players to break the news.
“I told them they should be proud because we had a great year and were district champions,” Minor said. “I felt really sorry for the seniors, especially Zymir Faulkner for being four points shy of achieving 1,000 points during his three years here at Charlottesville. We lost seven seniors that had contributed to over 90 percent of our total points last year.”
Nine months later, Central Virginia teams are back on the court and are preparing to return to what is hopefully a more normal athletic experience this winter.
Teams have been practicing for several weeks in preparation for their seasons. A few private school teams, including STAB and Miller girls, as well as Regents and Covenant boys, kicked off their seasons last week.
Getting back on the court and playing in front of fans for the first time in nearly two years is a magical experience.
“Excited would be the understatement of the century,” Johnson said. “I have been counting down. I couldn’t wait until the first preseason workout. I couldn’t wait for the first practice. I can tell you this, it is going to be a good season. Please come support us. The impact fan support has cannot be explained. It’s immeasurable.”
Altizer agreed, calling the first practice of the season was the best he’s had during his four years on the bench for the Saints.
“It wasn’t pretty, but it was the best,” he said. “We hadn’t played in over 600 days and the energy and passion the kids brought to the gym left me with chill bumps. I don’t know what we’re going to look like schematically on Nov. 30, but I do know the excitement to be back on the court is going to be through the roof.”
William Monroe guard Ella Weaver agreed.
“Coming into this season, we still have this mindset of always giving 100 percent so that we can make up for what we didn’t get last season,” she said. We are all excited to be back playing in a gym full of fans and having that game-day environment back. I expect for us to have a great season and continue to build on what we had last season.”