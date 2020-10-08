After multiple delays, Virginia men’s soccer team hopes to finally take the field Friday

When the exhibitions and regular season opener were canceled, Gelnovatch opted to have his team compete in 90-minute scrimmages at Klöckner Stadium to simulate a game. Players wear their uniforms instead of practice gear, treating the contest like a match.

During those scrimmages, Gelnovatch has liked what he’s seen. He’s eager to see his team in a match, but he’s still anxious about Friday, given the events in recent weeks.

“It’s pretty good,” Gelnovatch said of the scrimmages. “I gotta tell you, just really, really good, but this weekend our preparation, a lot of focus, everybody’s getting ready, but there’s this little voice in the back of your head, ‘Does this thing get canceled too?’”

Dealing with postponements and cancellations challenges the players, too. They want to play. By all accounts, the UVa program has done well to stay safe amid the pandemic.

With issues in other programs, it’s a challenge to stay focused knowing cancellations are out of their control.

“I’m not gonna lie, it’s a little tough mentally having those games canceled so close to when we’re supposed to play them, but the guys have definitely done well mentally, and I think we’re definitely prepared for this Friday,” goalkeeper Colin Shutler said.