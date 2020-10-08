After multiple delays, Virginia men’s soccer team hopes to finally take the field Friday

The Virginia men’s soccer team was supposed to take the field on Sept. 11 for an exhibition against Clemson. The game was canceled due to COVID-19 issues with Clemson’s program.
On Sept. 19, Virginia was set to play Syracuse in an exhibition. Another cancellation occurred.
Two weeks later, George Gelnovatch’s team prepared for an Oct. 3 bout at Virginia Tech. This time, the match was postponed.
“I have to say, it’s wearing on us a little bit,” Gelnovatch said. “I’ll be honest. First one, OK. Second one, OK. Third one, you know, these are all kind of at the midnight hour where you’ve done all the preparation, you’ve done everything and then the plug’s pulled.”
Gelnovatch and the Wahoos are currently scheduled to open the season Friday at 7 p.m. when they host Louisville.
Virginia’s head coach shies away from sharing optimism. He knows a last-minute cancellation or postponement is possible. He’s done his best to keep his team positive, but they’re the only ACC men’s soccer team planning to play this fall that has yet to compete.
Louisville (1-2, 1-0 ACC) has played three matches and two exhibitions.
“We need a game,” Gelnovatch said. “We need to play. We don’t even go this long in the offseason.”
When the exhibitions and regular season opener were canceled, Gelnovatch opted to have his team compete in 90-minute scrimmages at Klöckner Stadium to simulate a game. Players wear their uniforms instead of practice gear, treating the contest like a match.
During those scrimmages, Gelnovatch has liked what he’s seen. He’s eager to see his team in a match, but he’s still anxious about Friday, given the events in recent weeks.
“It’s pretty good,” Gelnovatch said of the scrimmages. “I gotta tell you, just really, really good, but this weekend our preparation, a lot of focus, everybody’s getting ready, but there’s this little voice in the back of your head, ‘Does this thing get canceled too?’”
Dealing with postponements and cancellations challenges the players, too. They want to play. By all accounts, the UVa program has done well to stay safe amid the pandemic.
With issues in other programs, it’s a challenge to stay focused knowing cancellations are out of their control.
“I’m not gonna lie, it’s a little tough mentally having those games canceled so close to when we’re supposed to play them, but the guys have definitely done well mentally, and I think we’re definitely prepared for this Friday,” goalkeeper Colin Shutler said.
The Cavaliers have plenty of video to watch on Louisville, given the Cardinals’ three games and two exhibitions. Virginia feels well prepared for its first ACC match.
While the team would much rather play games, the added practice time has allowed new faces to integrate into the roster. The Cavaliers used the extra time to implement their scheme and bring everyone up to speed on strategy.
“I think we’ve developed a lot,” Shutler said. “Obviously we have a good amount of new guys in from last year to this year, but from this extended preseason time I think it’s allowed us to kind of get everyone situated and knowledgeable about our game that we want to do as a team.”
Shutler also added that typically, cancellations mean players miss extended time. For UVa, it’s been the opponent with COVID-19 issues. Despite missing games, the Cavaliers can still practice with a full roster because their athletes have largely avoided contracting the virus.
Gelnovatch credits strict protocols for current success avoiding COVID-19.
“We’re taking measures above and beyond the protocols that are already strict,” Gelnovatch said. “We take even stricter ones. For example, we don’t even use our locker room. We don’t meet indoors at all. Any type of meeting or video, everything is outside. The guys are changing in their car, they’re changing at home. They’re not changing in the locker room. We’ve made a lot of sacrifices.”
Unfortunately, the sacrifices have yet to lead to Virginia taking the field.
The Wahoos are hopeful their six-game fall regular season starts Friday. Despite a string of frustrating cancellations and postponements, the Cavaliers know they’re close to actually taking the pitch.
“We could go from zero games to three in nine days,” Gelnovatch said. “We’re scheduled to play Friday, Wednesday, Sunday next week. That’s half of our remaining games in nine days. They can come fast, you just gotta be ready. All we can do is stay steady.”
