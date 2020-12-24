After missing out on several marquee matchups, Virginia excited to face No. 1 Gonzaga

Kansas, West Virginia and Iowa were all ranked in the top 7 nationally entering this week.

Gonzaga has beaten all three.

“They are deserving of that No. 1 ranking, and we’re excited for the challenge,” Virginia forward Kadin Shedrick said.

Through six games, Gonzaga’s offense looks close to unstoppable. It averages 94.7 points per game, and KenPom ranks Gonzaga’s offense as the second-most efficient in the country.

Two Gonzaga players — forwards Corey Kispert and Drew Timme — average a shade over 20 points per game. Five Bulldogs average at least 9.7 points per contest. The squad is particularly adept at sharing the ball and limiting mistakes, tallying 125 assists to just 83 turnovers.

Gonzaga is by far the best team on UVa’s nonconference schedule, posing a massive test that has players excited.

“It was nice to hear that we were going to play Gonzaga because we lost our games against Michigan State, Florida and Villanova,” Shedrick said. “I think it’d be cool to get a marquee game in before conference play starts. We’re all really looking forward to it. We’re all really excited we’re going to play Gonzaga.”

It’s been a challenging start to the season for UVa.