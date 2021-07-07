After losing the 2020 season, Valley Baseball League teams savor return to action

On April 2, 2020, Valley Baseball League Commissioner Bruce Alger officially broke the news that many had feared was coming.
“Due to concerns over the current pandemic, the Valley League will not take place in 2020," Alger wrote, "… the league has decided that the risk is just too great.”
After a unanimous vote, the 2020 Valley Baseball League was cancelled, leaving fans and community residents without one of their summer staples. They weren’t the only ones disheartened by the news.
Mike Paduano, president of the board and general manager of the Charlottesville Tom Sox, was among those throughout the VBL who felt the impact of the league’s absence.
“I wasn’t surprised, but I was disappointed,” Paduano said. “I’ve been doing this for a long time and it’s something I look forward to. I was disappointed that the season was cancelled, but I definitely understood why.”
Safety became top priority last year for the VBL, just as it was in most places throughout the commonwealth and the country. Due to the risks to personnel safety and host family safety, as well as the financial struggles created by the pandemic, Waynesboro Generals Head Coach Zac Cole couldn’t wholly disagree with the choice to cancel the VBL season last year.
“Honestly, I wasn’t that surprised,” Cole said. “This league has been dependent on host families even more so than some other leagues out there. I kind of figured with the host family situation, it was going to be pretty tough to find people that would want to have college kids from all over the country coming to their house with a pandemic going on.”
While teams understood the decision, it was still a tough one to accept, especially for Harrisonburg Turks President and General Manager Bob Wease, who has a storied history with the league. After the decades he’s spent playing, coaching and watching Valley League baseball, a summer without it just didn’t feel the same.
“Last year, I thought they pulled the plug too soon, to be honest,” Wease said. “I think we could’ve played.”
Still, Wease understands why the VBL made its decision. The athletes and host families would’ve been at a higher risk of contracting COVID-19 had the league moved forward with the 2020 campaign.
“If one kid has COVID and he gets on the bus, what does that tell you?” Wease said. “You’ll probably have 30 other kids that [are] going to have it — hard to tell how many people they’re going to talk to and how they’re going to spread it. So, they probably did the right thing last year.”
Luckily for the VBL, last year is over.
And baseball is back.
The Valley League returned to action last month, providing a much-needed classic sense of summer that was missed in 2020.
For Staunton Braves President and Manager Lance Mauck, the league’s return was more than welcome.
“Having baseball in the Valley is a staple up and down [Interstate] 81,” Mauck said. “I think that it being back for each community is vital and important. As far as the Braves are concerned, I’ve been a part of this community for a long time [and] I couldn’t imagine baseball not being in Staunton during the summer.”
While Mauck and Braves fans are glad to see their team return to the diamond this summer, this season has not been quite the same as it used to be.
“I don’t think we’re fully back,” Mauck said. “I think our attendance is down. We were short some host families — we had to search to get those, which never happened before. I just think that some people are still staying home and not venturing out to community events.”
A lack of, if not a complete absence, of community service events also has negatively impacted other teams in the Valley League as well.
To Mauck, the majority of Staunton’s community is “onboard, engaged and hasn’t missed a beat,” but things aren’t quite where they were two years ago before the pandemic hit.
For the Turks, meet-and-greets at their local Chick-Fil-A and reading events with the city’s kids at the local library have all been cancelled.
“It’s cost us a lot of fans,” Wease said. “We’re not getting near the fans that we used to get before this happened. It’s cost us a lot of money.”
Wease feels that lack of community outreach has left a negative impact on his organization.
“You can’t send the boys out knocking on doors giving away passes,” Wease said. “I don’t think that would go over very well. I’ve thought about doing that [for] several years, just sending the players off through Harrisonburg, letting them knock on doors and saying, ‘Here’s passes – we’d love for you to come to the baseball games,’ but you can’t do that this year.”
The lack of community involvement has had an impact on attendance for some, but while some teams have struggled to revert back to what their numbers used to be, that's not the case for everyone.
In fact, in Waynesboro, it seems to be the opposite.
“I think at least for us in Waynesboro, it’s been pretty much back to normal,” Cole said. “I was expecting there to be a lot of fan excitement, big crowds and people excited to have baseball back. We’ve been pretty fortunate. Our crowds have been pretty good.”
Charlottesville also has shared in the same good fortunes this year as well.
“Attendance is actually up this year,” Paduano said. “We’ve had bigger draws at our home games. Especially with everyone being on lockdown, I thought people were going to be looking for an excuse to get out and we’ve been pleasantly surprised with our attendance numbers.”
And yet, there are still noticeable difference this season.
Among of the biggest changes this season was in the league’s shortened 42-game regular season, which ends on July 23.
In Waynesboro, Cole wishes players had the opportunity to experience every ballpark in the league and travel around more to the numerous towns throughout the Valley League — something that the new scheduling format somewhat restricts because fewer games are being played.
“The schedule was drawn up and made to be a little bit more COVID-compliant with travel this year, so the schedule’s been hard,” Paduano said.
While the league’s return may not have brought everyone everything they were hoping for this summer, most are glad to see America’s pastime back in action in the Shenandoah Valley.
The community benefits the league provides have been more than welcomed back as well. Cole pointed out that families who come from out of town to see their children play in the VBL stay in hotels, spend money at local businesses and spread awareness about what the league provides.
Cole also noted that the players who are local get the chance to play in a quality league and embrace the communities while building and developing their skill sets before returning back to their college teams in the fall.
As in years past, development of college athletes is still a core staple of the VBL, but 2021 has been something akin to a rebuilding year.
While new guidelines and precautions were put in place to address the pandemic and help the league and its personnel stay safe this year, many see the VBL being “fully open” next year when 2022 season rolls around.
“I would hope, barring any other COVID outbreaks, that for 2022 we’d be back in full force hoping to get back out in the community for more involvement,” Paduano said.
But for now, as the VBL prepares for its All-Star Game on Sunday night in Harrisonburg, the fact that summer baseball is back being played in the Valley is well-appreciated.
“It’s great to get back on the field with the guys,” Wease said. “It really is.”