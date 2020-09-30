After long layoff, Woodberry Forest golf team eager to return to links

VISAA executive director Dick Kemper announced a month ago that the organization would not sponsor state championship events for fall sports in 2020. However, the VISAA left it up to individual schools and conferences on whether or not to hold regular season events for their respective sports.

Hogan said Woodberry Forest will play a six-match schedule in October that includes home-and-away matchups with Prep League rivals STAB, Trinity Episcopal and St. Christopher’s.

“The fall competition will be good preparation for our spring season,” Hogan said. “I can’t wait to see our guys in action.”

Traditionally one of the favorites to compete for hardware in the Prep League and at the state level, Haggin is excited to get back to work.

“Once Coach Hogan told us we were going to be able to play, everyone was super excited to get out and compete and have some normalcy in this world,” Haggin said. “I think I’m speaking for every returning member of the team by saying that we have a chip on our shoulder this year, given that we are the reigning Prep League and state champions. This year, we are going to have a target on our back and I think that the team is ready to handle that pressure.”