After long layoff, Woodberry Forest golf team eager to return to links

WOODBERRY FOREST — It’s been nearly 17 months since the Woodberry Forest golf team captured its second straight Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division I state championship.
After more than a year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tigers are set to return to the links Friday when they host St. Anne’s-Belfield in a Virginia Prep League fall match.
“The last several months have been different for each member of the team,” senior golfer Ben Haggin said. “It stung to not have a spring season, but many of us were still able to play our summer tournaments. Now that we are able to play a few matches this fall, everyone has really started to work hard. I’m really excited to see what the future holds for this group of guys.”
Private schools typically play golf in the spring, but Woodberry Forest coach Marc Hogan said his team traditionally takes part in a few tournaments in the fall to stay sharp.
“The golfers are thrilled to be playing matches this fall,” Hogan said. “We normally just have informal practice sessions during our offseason and occasionally participate individually in junior tournaments sponsored by organizations like the College Prep Golf Tour or the Hurricane Junior Golf Tour. Right now, we don’t know if we’ll be playing in the spring, our usual competitive season.”
VISAA executive director Dick Kemper announced a month ago that the organization would not sponsor state championship events for fall sports in 2020. However, the VISAA left it up to individual schools and conferences on whether or not to hold regular season events for their respective sports.
Hogan said Woodberry Forest will play a six-match schedule in October that includes home-and-away matchups with Prep League rivals STAB, Trinity Episcopal and St. Christopher’s.
“The fall competition will be good preparation for our spring season,” Hogan said. “I can’t wait to see our guys in action.”
Traditionally one of the favorites to compete for hardware in the Prep League and at the state level, Haggin is excited to get back to work.
“Once Coach Hogan told us we were going to be able to play, everyone was super excited to get out and compete and have some normalcy in this world,” Haggin said. “I think I’m speaking for every returning member of the team by saying that we have a chip on our shoulder this year, given that we are the reigning Prep League and state champions. This year, we are going to have a target on our back and I think that the team is ready to handle that pressure.”
Friday’s match will follow local and state protocols with regards to social distancing. Hogan said the tournament will feature staggered warm-up times, players will compete in masks and will follow Virginia State Golf Association guidelines with regards to not touching the flagstick, preferred lies in bunkers and no paper scorecards.
Despite the restrictions, Haggin expects the match to run smoothly.
“The cool thing about golf is that is made to be socially distant, so the match on Friday shouldn’t look completely different from what we have seen in the past,” Haggin said. “We are all itching to get back out there because we haven’t been able to compete since 2019.”
After winning two straight state titles, Woodberry Forest’s golf team is hungry for even more.
“I think that the whole team has been pretty motivated through the entire fall,” Haggin said. “Everyone has seen how hard the team is working as a whole, so everyone is itching to be the first one to practice and the last one to leave. It’s pretty cool to see. My expectation for the team this year are super high. I think that we have the talent to compete with any team in the state, so the sky is the limit for us this year. I could not be more excited.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!