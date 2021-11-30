After Iowa loss, Bennett wants more complete performances from Cavaliers

He was proud and disappointed all at the same time afterward on Monday night.

Virginia coach Tony Bennett’s squad overcame a deficit as large as 21 points only to lose in the waning seconds, 75-74, to visiting Iowa in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge at John Paul Jones Arena.

“There was passion and grit,” Bennett said of the Cavaliers' comeback bid.

“But how we started a game being that unalert or that lukewarm, in my opinion, is not going to get it done for us,” he said about the way his Wahoos fell behind.

In a matchup that pit the Hawkeyes’ high-scoring offense — the nation’s best entering Monday — against UVa’s superb defense, which rated seventh-best in the country going into the game, each side showcased its respective strength over the course of a half.

Iowa’s 44 points through the opening 20 minutes was the most the Hoos allowed in a half this season, but the Hawkeyes’ 31 points in the final 20 minutes were tied for the fewest they’ve scored in a half to this point.