After Iowa loss, Bennett wants more complete performances from Cavaliers

He was proud and disappointed all at the same time afterward on Monday night.
Virginia coach Tony Bennett’s squad overcame a deficit as large as 21 points only to lose in the waning seconds, 75-74, to visiting Iowa in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge at John Paul Jones Arena.
“There was passion and grit,” Bennett said of the Cavaliers' comeback bid.
“But how we started a game being that unalert or that lukewarm, in my opinion, is not going to get it done for us,” he said about the way his Wahoos fell behind.
In a matchup that pit the Hawkeyes’ high-scoring offense — the nation’s best entering Monday — against UVa’s superb defense, which rated seventh-best in the country going into the game, each side showcased its respective strength over the course of a half.
Iowa’s 44 points through the opening 20 minutes was the most the Hoos allowed in a half this season, but the Hawkeyes’ 31 points in the final 20 minutes were tied for the fewest they’ve scored in a half to this point.
“We needed to grow up in the first half,” Bennett said. “You’ve got to come ready and there’s just some simple things we were trying to do like when there’s a ball screen, if you’re near it, help your teammate and impact it. And guys were, I don’t know if they were confused or unsure, but it cost us early.”
The Hawkeyes shot it well from the start, sinking 56.7 percent of their shots from the field and 45.5 percent of its attempts from 3 in the opening half. Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon, the Big Ten’s all-time leader in 3s, made his first four shots from deep. One of those attempts was defended well, but Bohannon buried his second 3 while wide open off a pass following an offensive rebound and then he had space on his third shot from beyond the arc, too, while shooting in transition.
Those helped Iowa build a double-digit advantage, and so did its production inside since it scored 20 of its 30 points in the paint during the first half.
“Our defense was so poor that it was the storyline,” Bennett said.
Bennett made adjustments at the break, though, tinkering with his lineup to include freshman guard Taine Murray for significant action for the first time this season. And maybe most importantly, Bennett was able to use starting forward Kadin Shedrick again after first-half foul issues forced Shedrick to the bench.
Without Shedrick, UVa played about 17 minutes of the first half without its rim protector and shot blocker, giving 6-foot-8 Iowa standout Keegan Murray, the top scorer in the country, at times a resistant-free path to the basket.
“And we needed [Shedrick],” Bennett said. “I thought his length was good, blocking shots and he guarded the terrific player, Keegan Murray, and for the most part did a good job on him.”
Murray was held to seven points in the second half after tallying 11 in the first, and as stops on defense started to come for UVa so did its belief for a possible come-from-behind victory, according to senior guard Kihei Clark.
Cavaliers forward Jayden Gardner, who hadn’t attempted a 3-point shot yet this season, sank a pair of 3s from the corner to cut Iowa’s lead to 10 points with about 16 minutes left.
“We kind of strung some stops together,” Clark said, “and then a couple of baskets go in and you kind of get more life.”
Taine Murray made three second-half 3s, each more critical than the last as the Hoos plotted their comeback and reenergized their home fans. His final 3 gave UVa a 71-70 advantage and its first lead since 2-0.
But the Cavaliers couldn’t complete the job in the last 90 seconds even though they proved their resiliency simply to create an opportunity to win after trailing and being on the brink getting blown out.
“I thought guys stepped up better in the second half,” Bennett said, “and most the guys who were out there knocked down some shots, but it’s a two-half, 40-minute game.”