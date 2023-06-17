The Virginia baseball team has responded well to setbacks this postseason.

After a 10-2 loss to North Carolina that eliminated them the ACC Tournament, the Cavaliers got back on track in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament, going 3-0 in the Charlottesville Regional to advance to the Super Regional.

Then after a 5-4 loss to Duke in the opening game of the Charlottesville Super Regional, Virginia answered by thumping the Blue Devils in back-to-back games to punch its ticket to the College World Series.

The Cavaliers will have to summon that same resilience again after a gut-wrenching 5-4 loss on Friday night in Omaha.

Virginia took a 5-3 lead into the bottom of the ninth inning only to see the Gators rally for three runs against the Cavaliers' bullpen to walk off with a 6-5 win.

"This team has bounced back all year long," said Virginia shortstop Griff O'Ferrall, who finished with two hits, two RBI and a run scored in Friday's loss. "We started in Supers after going down the first game. Just the way this team comes together and fights, it's been one of our key morals all year long. And it's something we talk about all the time."

What many Virginia fans were talking about after Friday's loss was coach Brian O'Connor's decision to stick with reliever Jake Berry despite his struggles against the Gators.

Berry came on in relief of Jack O'Connor with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning. He walked the first batter he faced to load the bases but forced Florida's Josh Rivera to ground out to escape the jam and keep UVa's 4-2 lead in tact.

Berry gave up a solo home run to BT Riopelle in the bottom of the eighth but was able to sit down the next three batters in order to keep the Hoos ahead by a run. After Virginia added an insurance run in the top of the ninth, O'Connor sent Berry out with a two-run lead to get the final three outs for the Cavaliers.

That's when things fell apart.

Berry gave up a solo homer to Ty Evans to start the bottom of the ninth, bringing Florida back to within one run. Then the Gators tied the game on a Wyatt Langford solo home run off of Berry that cleared the left field bleachers.

With the bases cleared and the game tied, O'Connor decided to stick with Berry. The next batter, Jac Caglianone, singled to get on base, then Berry walked Rivera and hit Riopelle with a pitch to load the bases.

At that point, O'Connor pulled Berry for right-hander Jay Woolfolk, who gave up a sacrifice fly to Luke Heyman that brought home Caglianone for the winning run.

"I have zero regret," O'Connor said of his decision to stick with Berry. "Jake Berry has done the job for this team all year long. He's been tremendous when we've had a lead and closed games out for us. And they did a terrific job against him and got his pitch count up and executed very, very well."

O'Ferrall said that the Cavaliers aren't going to place blame on anyone for Friday's loss.

"Obviously no one wants to lose the first game," O'Ferrall said. "But it is what it is and we're going to ride with our guys no matter what. So basically we're not going to put blame or be down on ourselves. We're just going to get back to work."

That work starts with preparing for TCU, which suffered similar heartbreak in its first game in Omaha. The Horned Frogs took a 5-2 lead into the ninth before Oral Roberts scored four runs in the top of the inning — with three of them coming on a Blaze Brothers' go-ahead homer — to grab a 6-5 win.

"Guy put a great swing on a baseball, hit a three-run homer," TCU coach Kirk Saarloos said. "It's tough. It's tough to swallow. But we'll wash it. We'll flush it. And the sun's going to come up tomorrow."

TCU is no stranger to adversity. Back in April, the Horned Frogs looked like they may not make the NCAA Tournament at all after being swept in a three-game series by West Virginia and falling to 22-18. But TCU went 11-4 over the remainder of the regular season and then won the Big 12 Tournament.

The Horned Frogs kept the momentum going in the NCAA Tournament, winning a Regional hosted by No. 3 national seed Arkansas, then sweeping Indiana State in the Super Regional to earn a trip to Omaha.

"Obviously we've been through worse than this," TCU's Cole Fontenelle said of Friday's loss. "We've been to a point where we didn't think we were going to make a Regional. For us I think it's just about sticking with our routine, sticking with our process and keep doing what we're doing."

The Cavaliers hope they can channel a similar resiliency Sunday as they try to keep their season alive. O'Connor did not announce who the Cavaliers will start in Sunday's elimination game. The two most likely options are left-hander Connelly Early and right-hander Brian Edgington.

"It's going to start by getting a high-quality start on Sunday, whoever that is and then piecing it together," O'Connor said.

O'Connor said after Friday's game that Berry will not be available to pitch in Sunday's game because of the number of pitches he threw against Florida, but all of the Cavaliers' other relievers are expected to be available.

"We've got plenty of guys that we have a lot of confidence in to finish a game," O'Connor said.

If Virginia avoids elimination Sunday, it would still have to win three more games to reach the CWS finals.

"Certainly a challenging road in front of us," O'Connor said. "But we'll regroup at practice [Saturday] and be ready to go on Sunday and looking forward to that opportunity we have."