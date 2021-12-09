After first tournament win, Charlottesville wrestling team has high hopes for season

Wilkerson, who has been coaching high school wrestling for 17 years, including the past six at Charlottesville, believes in the growth of the CHS program. This winter, the team has 20 kids on the squad, the largest group of grapplers during his tenure with the Black Knights.

“We knew we had good numbers, which is always a plus,” he said. “Having 20 kids at this point in the season is unheard of and we have 13 weight classes out of 14, so we knew that we would have that advantage that we’ve never had. But with half the team being new to the sport, we did not think that we would have early success because of the learning curve. As it was, our beginners seemed to rise to the occasion, follow the lead of our veterans, and we looked like a real wrestling team.”

Another interesting note about this Black Knights’ team is the general makeup of the squad. The 20-person team includes 10 competitors that speak English as a second language. Nine wrestlers are from Afghanistan and another one is from Honduras. In addition, 11 of the 20 grapplers had never wrestled prior to this year, although most have some of experience in combat sports, including backgrounds in Judo, Brazilian Ju Jitsu, freestyle wrestling and boxing, which helped prepare them for the rigors of high school wrestling.