After first tournament win, Charlottesville wrestling team has high hopes for season

Hundreds of trophies are displayed prominently outside the gymnasium at Charlottesville High School, signifying district, regional and state championships among many different sports.
The trophy case recently received a new addition after the Black Knights' wrestling team captured its first tournament title in program history last week with a victory at the Friday Night Invitational at Monticello High School.
“Our team's commitment and dedication to showing up at practice, working hard every day and then putting those tools to work in competition sets them apart from all previous Black Knight squads,” Charlottesville wrestling coach David Wilkerson said. “There is no wasted energy trying to get everyone to practice because they’re there early, ready to go, every day. Every wrestler — even our beginners — is extremely aggressive and tenacious as soon as the whistle blows.”
Charlottesville posted victories over perennial powerhouse North Stafford, William Monroe, Madison County, Fluvanna County and Monticello to take home the title.
“At the Friday Night Invite, the loudest cheers came from teammates willing their friends to be successful,” Wilkerson said. “Win or lose, every wrestler got engulfed by teammates when he walked off the mat. That concept has no parallel in my coaching history. They do this, despite language barriers and profoundly different cultural backgrounds. We are a band of brothers.”
Wilkerson, who has been coaching high school wrestling for 17 years, including the past six at Charlottesville, believes in the growth of the CHS program. This winter, the team has 20 kids on the squad, the largest group of grapplers during his tenure with the Black Knights.
“We knew we had good numbers, which is always a plus,” he said. “Having 20 kids at this point in the season is unheard of and we have 13 weight classes out of 14, so we knew that we would have that advantage that we’ve never had. But with half the team being new to the sport, we did not think that we would have early success because of the learning curve. As it was, our beginners seemed to rise to the occasion, follow the lead of our veterans, and we looked like a real wrestling team.”
Another interesting note about this Black Knights’ team is the general makeup of the squad. The 20-person team includes 10 competitors that speak English as a second language. Nine wrestlers are from Afghanistan and another one is from Honduras. In addition, 11 of the 20 grapplers had never wrestled prior to this year, although most have some of experience in combat sports, including backgrounds in Judo, Brazilian Ju Jitsu, freestyle wrestling and boxing, which helped prepare them for the rigors of high school wrestling.
Asadullah Faqirzada, whose family came to the United States from Afghanistan, is in his second year of wrestling at Charlottesville. He wrestled as a sophomore, but contracted COVID-19 last winter, along with is whole family, and was unable to participate during the shortened VHSL season.
The 182-pound senior originally planned to forego wrestling this season and focus on his academics in preparation for college. He has after-school classes two days a week, including a college preparatory class. Wilkerson spoke with him during the tryout period and convinced him to give it another try. Faqirzada graciously accepted the offer and went back to work.
His triumphant return included a 5-0 record during last Friday’s season opening tournament to lead the Black Knights.
“I was super excited for the match after a month of intense practice,” Faqirzada said. “The spirit of the entire team was high and each one of the wrestlers was longing for their matches. The title was one of a kind we brought home, brand new to CHS. This gave us the motivation and spirit to go as hard as we have been going, and even practice harder for the upcoming matches and tournaments.”
The good news was not limited to just the wrestling mat for Faqirzada last week. Two days prior, he received word that he’d earned a full-merit scholarship to attend Boston College.
“Last week was full of victory and championships for me,” he said. “Having this achievement only in the fourth year in the United States, half of which was ruined by COVID, is a huge accomplishment for me. This, and the victories on Friday made it the best week ever.”
Mohamed Haidari made his varsity debut on Friday and held his own against more experienced competitors. The freshman competed in martial arts for three years at Charlottesville’s Shotokan Karate Club, which he said made him more determined to find success.
“Wrestling has been a very popular and interesting sport in Afghanistan, my homeland, and I had seen my cousins slam people and earn medals, so I wanted to be just like them,” Haidari said. “As a result, I decided to take this opportunity to join the team.”
In his first tournament, Haidari posted a 4-1 record in the 120-pound division for Charlottesville.
“My expectations for this season and this tournament especially was that I was going to lose more than I win, but my expectations turned out wrong. I earned a 4-1 record, which I think it’s bad for a newbie.” Haidari said. “I was getting really nervous in the beginning, but with the help of my teammates and their encouraging words, I managed to win. If it wasn’t for their cheerfulness and encouragement, I don’t think I would have won one match.”
Haidari said joining the CHS wrestling team has greatly impacted his life in a short time. It’s also taught him to believe in himself, as well as he teammates, as together they can accomplish great things.
“The best part was finally bringing the first wrestling title for our school, which felt really joyful,” Haidari said. “Seeing our hard work pay off feels great. Sometimes I wouldn’t feel like coming to practice, but because my friends would be there to help me and we all were new, I managed to come to all of the practices. We work so hard every day after school, being all sweaty, tired and kind of ugly and seeing all of this in real action makes me so proud of the journey this has been so far for all of us on this team. I am excited for more wins and more matches in the future.”
Wilkerson’s team dedicated the victory to the memory of Bob Romanack, the first wrestling coach in Charlottesville history, who recently passed away.
“It’s validation of all the work we have demanded of the kids,” Wilkerson said. “To beat a traditional power like North Stafford is unprecedented. To slip by William Monroe, which has a feeder program and a strong history, is very encouraging, and beating a complete team like Madison proves that we can compete."
The Charlottesville coach understands there’s plenty of work ahead if the Black Knights hope to compete against perennial Jefferson District powerhouses Orange County and Louisa County. However, he believes last Friday’s win is a move in a new direction.
“This is the beginning on a season-long journey, but we’ve got a nice piece of hardware as the beginning of a collection that we hope to curate this year," Wilkerson said. "We have special synergy that comes from knowing that wrestling is a vehicle through which we can teach some amazing life lessons. The wins are sweet, but they’re really just a result of doing things the right away as we have challenged ourselves to build a program of which our community can be proud. The kids have bought in and this train is moving forward.”