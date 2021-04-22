After earning top-four seed, UVa women's tennis team confident heading into ACC Tournament

For the first time in head coach Sara O’Leary’s tenure, the Virginia women’s tennis team is a top-four seed entering the ACC Championship. Ranked 13th nationally, the Cavaliers hope to recreate the magic from 2015, when the Cavaliers won the conference crown as a No. 4 seed under former head coach Mark Gilbeau.
“I feel like anybody could win this tournament,” O’Leary said. “I just feel like our conference is so deep.”
The Cavaliers, led by a pair of underclassmen stars, stack up well against their ACC peers. The team is 13-5 this spring and 9-4 in the ACC, but their last three losses were 4-3 defeats. Virginia is rarely overmatched by an opponent.
UVa’s five losses this spring have all come to teams currently in the top 25. Four of those defeats came to teams in the top 15, and one came to No. 1 North Carolina. The Tar Heels are a perfect 23-0 this spring and represent arguably the biggest obstacle in the ACC Tournament.
“We’ve had amazing matches with many of them, win or lose,” O’Leary said of ACC foes. “I think we’ve been right there and so competitive.”
UNC took down UVa 5-2 in February, but the match was tightly contested. Each of UVa’s top two singles players — freshman Emma Navarro and sophomore Natasha Subhash — won their matches. The Cavaliers also won one of the three doubles matches, nearly securing the doubles point.
In recent defeats to No. 4 N.C. State and No. 6 Florida State, UVa split the six singles matches and lost the doubles point to fall 4-3. Navarro and Subhash both won their singles matches.
“We haven’t been playing the type of doubles that we have seen earlier in the semester, so we’ve worked a lot on doubles, and we’re really excited to get back out there and compete for the doubles point,” O’Leary said.
The Cavaliers begin their tournament in the quarterfinals Friday morning. They’ll face Duke, the No. 5 seed and the No. 14 team in the country. Duke defeated Louisville on Thursday to advance to the quarterfinal round.
Virginia defeated the Blue Devils 4-2 in Charlottesville on March 27.
Should O’Leary’s team beat Duke again, they’ll move into the ACC semifinals, setting up a likely date with top-seeded North Carolina. That’s a tall task. The Tar Heels lost to Stanford in the Final Four in 2019, but since the defeat, they’ve won a program-record 41 consecutive matches.
Regardless of the next opponents, UVa is focused on playing its best tennis. The Cavaliers boast a star in Navarro — the freshman reached No. 1 individually earlier this spring to become the third player in program history to reach the top spot — and a handful of talented contributors behind her.
Subhash has climbed to as high as No. 9 as a singles player this spring. Redshirt senior Rosie Johanson is an impressive 12-1 in ACC singles matches, only losing to UNC’s Elizabeth Scotty. There’s depth in the lineup, and the Cavaliers have shown the ability to push top-10 teams.
It’s been a stellar season for O’Leary’s squad, earning a top-four seed in the ACC for the first time since 2015. The Cavaliers have accomplished plenty in a challenging COVID-19 season, and they’re hopeful for a few more weeks of elite-level play.
“Any win in the ACC is a good win,” O’Leary said. “Every team makes you earn it. To finish with the record that we had, we’re definitely proud of it, but we also aren’t satisfied at all.”