After earning top-four seed, UVa women's tennis team confident heading into ACC Tournament

For the first time in head coach Sara O’Leary’s tenure, the Virginia women’s tennis team is a top-four seed entering the ACC Championship. Ranked 13th nationally, the Cavaliers hope to recreate the magic from 2015, when the Cavaliers won the conference crown as a No. 4 seed under former head coach Mark Gilbeau.

“I feel like anybody could win this tournament,” O’Leary said. “I just feel like our conference is so deep.”

The Cavaliers, led by a pair of underclassmen stars, stack up well against their ACC peers. The team is 13-5 this spring and 9-4 in the ACC, but their last three losses were 4-3 defeats. Virginia is rarely overmatched by an opponent.

UVa’s five losses this spring have all come to teams currently in the top 25. Four of those defeats came to teams in the top 15, and one came to No. 1 North Carolina. The Tar Heels are a perfect 23-0 this spring and represent arguably the biggest obstacle in the ACC Tournament.

“We’ve had amazing matches with many of them, win or lose,” O’Leary said of ACC foes. “I think we’ve been right there and so competitive.”