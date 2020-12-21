After COVID-19 pause, Virginia men's basketball team returns to action against William & Mary

The Tribe returned just one starter from a season ago, and they’re leaning on four freshmen to play meaningful minutes. KenPom ranks William & Mary as the 282nd best team in the country. The Tribe rank 330th in defensive efficiency and struggle to generate stops.

“This has been a long stretch for us since we’ve been out of quarantine — three games in six days, I think it is — and that was maybe a part of it," Fischer said, "but we’ve got a lot to learn and correct after this one.”

Clearly, William & Mary is a work in progress this season after being a top-tier CAA program a season ago.

The inconsistency of the Tribe gives UVa a chance to return from quarantine with a strong performance. The Cavaliers could use a positive showing after starting the season 3-1 with a loss to San Francisco and a tight overtime victory over Kent State.

Virginia hasn’t lived up to its preseason hype through four games.

While it won’t require a Herculean effort to top the Tribe, Gonzaga waits for Virginia on Saturday in Texas. The Wahoos will face the nation’s No. 1 team in less than a week, and they’ll need their best to keep the game close.