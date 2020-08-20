After cancellation of fall season, Fluvanna's Brandon Hackenberg eager to return to the pitch at Penn State

It’s been a wild four years for Penn State soccer player Brandon Hackenberg.
From scoring his lone collegiate goal as a sophomore to dealing with a coaching change to leading the Nittany Lions to the NCAA Tournament, the senior defender’s college experience as run the gamut of emotions.
The Fluvanna County High School graduate's college career took another turn earlier this month when the Big Ten canceled fall sports season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Absolutely gutted,” Hackenberg posted on his Twitter page shortly after the Big Ten’s announcement. “Penn State, the coaching staff and medical staff provided us with everything we needed and more to give us a chance at playing this fall. Tough for everyone to digest the news. I know when the time comes to suit up again, we will be ready.”
Nearly a week after the decision, Hackenberg has put the Big Ten's decision in perspective.
“Obviously, I was disappointed and upset with the decision by the Big Ten to cancel fall sports," Hackenberg said. "But I understand that there is a bigger picture to the pandemic and I respect the decision to keep us student-athletes safe.”
Prior to the announcement, Penn State coach Jeff Cook broke the news to the team.
“Our team handled it very well,” Hackenberg said. “It’s tough news to digest, but we all have stayed here at school and continued training, which shows how committed we are to our sport and being in the best form we can when we get to play again.”
Hackenberg said most of the team had been taking part in offseason conditioning since July and were making strides. The team had five training sessions during the week leading up to the announcement.
“Our coach was gutted to have to break the news to us," Hackenberg said, "but he told us the plan to move forward with training and said if any of us needed some time to go home, that he completely understood, but most of us decided to stay and continue training.”
While some players took some time away from the team, Hackenberg remained at Penn State and continued to be vigilant in his training.
“I wanted to stay to continue developing and working out with the team,” he said. “I was never leaning towards going home, but if they wouldn’t have let us train, I most likely would have. I think the fact we could train was the deciding factor for me to stay.”
Hackenberg graduated from Fluvanna County High School, but didn’t play varsity sports for the school. He played four years for Richmond United Soccer Club before earning a scholarship to play at Penn State.
In Happy Valley, Hackenberg has appeared in 45 games for the Nittany Lions during his career, including 36 starts and has helped anchor a defense that has registered 12 shutouts during his career. He scored his only collegiate goal as a sophomore against Detroit Mercy in 2018.
Last fall, Hackenberg had a breakout season. He was an all-Big Ten performer and third-team All-North Region performer as a junior and led the Nittany Lions to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
“My career here started out slow," Hackenberg said. "We had a change in coaching staffs and luckily, I was able to impress the new staff and build a great relationship with them to get the most out of my career here. There have been a lot of high moments, but just seeing how much better we have gotten over the last couple years and getting Penn State soccer back on top is probably the most rewarding thing to me.”
Hackenberg said not having a fall season is not ideal and admits the toughest part for him is not competing for such a long period of time. Still, he tries to stay positive.
“I love suiting up with my team and representing Penn State and it’s been tough not to be able to do that,” he said. “We now have more time to train and continue to develop into one of the top teams in the country during the delay of the season. There are still some unknowns based on the virus, but the plan is to try and play the season in the spring. If it gets delayed until next fall, I do plan on returning.”
Regardless of when the Penn State men's soccer team returns to action, Hackenberg will be ready.
“It’s extremely important to me to finish off my senior year,” he said. “I love the college soccer atmosphere and I want to finish my degree and potentially work on a masters here at Penn State and this gives me the opportunity to do that. If the season happens in the spring. I’m not sure how much different it will be. I’m sure challenges will come up that we might not be able to control but I know that the team, coaches and Penn State will do everything possible to help us and make sure we are ready to go."
