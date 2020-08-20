After cancellation of fall season, Fluvanna's Brandon Hackenberg eager to return to the pitch at Penn State

Last fall, Hackenberg had a breakout season. He was an all-Big Ten performer and third-team All-North Region performer as a junior and led the Nittany Lions to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

“My career here started out slow," Hackenberg said. "We had a change in coaching staffs and luckily, I was able to impress the new staff and build a great relationship with them to get the most out of my career here. There have been a lot of high moments, but just seeing how much better we have gotten over the last couple years and getting Penn State soccer back on top is probably the most rewarding thing to me.”

Hackenberg said not having a fall season is not ideal and admits the toughest part for him is not competing for such a long period of time. Still, he tries to stay positive.

“I love suiting up with my team and representing Penn State and it’s been tough not to be able to do that,” he said. “We now have more time to train and continue to develop into one of the top teams in the country during the delay of the season. There are still some unknowns based on the virus, but the plan is to try and play the season in the spring. If it gets delayed until next fall, I do plan on returning.”

Regardless of when the Penn State men's soccer team returns to action, Hackenberg will be ready.

“It’s extremely important to me to finish off my senior year,” he said. “I love the college soccer atmosphere and I want to finish my degree and potentially work on a masters here at Penn State and this gives me the opportunity to do that. If the season happens in the spring. I’m not sure how much different it will be. I’m sure challenges will come up that we might not be able to control but I know that the team, coaches and Penn State will do everything possible to help us and make sure we are ready to go."

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.