After bye, Virginia set to kick off second half of the season with 'must-win' game at Georgia Tech

He was blunt in his assessment of the circumstance Virginia faces Thursday night.

“It’s a must win,” Cavaliers defensive end Chico Bennett Jr. said Monday about his team’s road contest at Georgia Tech.

And that’s not because Bennett began his career with the Yellow Jackets and playing home games at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta. It’s the opportunity, according to Bennett, for the Cavaliers (2-4, 0-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) to initialize the turnaround of their currently disappointing campaign.

First-year UVa coach Tony Elliott said on Monday: “We’ve underachieved based off of what our talent is. And what’s the gap? The gap is we need to be a team. We’ve got to come together and we’ve all got to do our job.”

Bennett said he noticed during the Cavaliers’ off week and into preparation for Georgia Tech the urgency he and his teammates showed to increase his belief that there’s still time to alter the narrative of this year.

“Especially from the meetings we had,” Bennett said. “It was guys coming together, chatting it up and I think we understand that this is important, and ultimately, we’re the ones that can make the change.”

Right tackle Jonathan Leech said many players were able to get healthier during the bye week, too, which should allow UVa to be fresher for its encounter with the Yellow Jackets, who have won back-to-back games over Pittsburgh and Duke under interim coach Brent Key. He replaced fired former coach Geoff Collins last month.

Elliott said standout linebacker Nick Jackson (knee) benefited from the extra rest, and though he may play fewer snaps against Georgia Tech than he typically does, he’s recovered well enough to see significant action. Wide receiver Billy Kemp IV (ankle) returned to practice as well, and should play Thursday.

“It came at a good time,” Elliott said of the bye week.

He said he and his staff had time to reflect on the first half of the fall just like the players did.

“The coaches had a chance to do some disaster report review,” Elliott said, “just see some of the things we need to improve, and be able to take a chance and look at all of our issues that we need to clean up and see what the culprits were and then go attack those from a fundamental standpoint.”

One of those fundamentals addressed, Elliott said, was the frequent drops the wide receivers have had through the midway point in addition to offensive line technique to provide quarterback Brennan Armstrong more time to throw. The Cavaliers have allowed 20 sacks this season.

Finally, ball security was brought up with skill players to reduce the number of turnovers lost after giving away 15 through the first six games.

“We got our minds right in the film room,” Leech said. “We learned what we did wrong in the previous games and what we need to fix and what we need to become stronger in.”

Elliott said beyond prioritizing the health of the team, managing the Hoos through the bye and reemphasizing those critical fundamentals, he was able to get younger players reps in his practice and get a head start on planning for Georgia Tech.

“We got an opportunity to win all six of our games,” Elliott said. “Now, we can’t get ahead of ourselves. We got to play well on the road. We’ve got to get our first road victory. So, what we’re focusing on is getting our first road victory and then from there, building momentum.”

Elliott said he thinks all six contests left — at Georgia Tech, vs. Miami, vs. North Carolina, vs. Pittsburgh, vs. Coastal Carolina and at Virginia Tech — are winnable.

It’s why Bennett said he’s so focused on Thursday’s clash in Atlanta.

“This is a good starting point,” he said, “which will take us off for the rest of the games we’ve got.”

Note: UVa’s Oct. 29 home contest against Miami will kick off at 12:30 p.m., the ACC announced on Monday. The game will be televised on regional sports networks.