After breakout season, Jake Gelof taking on more of a leadership role with Virginia baseball team

He knows all he accomplished last season sets him up to have an elevated emphasis on his teammates this coming spring.

It’s why Virginia third baseman Jake Gelof — on the heels of an All-America campaign, having set the school record with 81 RBI to go along with 21 homers and a .377 batting average — is spending the fall not only trying to maintain and enhance his on-field skills, but also find the best ways in which he can influence the Cavaliers, whose roster features more total newcomers (eight transfers, 12 freshmen) than returners (16).

“A big thing is trying to improve on being a leader,” Gelof, preparing for his junior season, said. “It’s not really something I’ve done.”

He said he’s had excellent examples to draw from, though. Gelof mentioned this past spring he believed since-graduated Hoos Devin Ortiz and Alex Tappen were like coaches on the field while helping a mostly young squad thrive around them. The Cavaliers started 26-3 in 2022 and finished 39-19 with an appearance at the Greenville Regional.

The year before, Gelof’s older brother, Zack, now a top prospect in the Oakland Athletics’ organization, was a trusted veteran for the UVa bunch that reached the College World Series.

“I was able to see how he led the team to Omaha,” Gelof said, “and I’m trying to take things that he did and other people on that team did to implement that into our program right now. I’m trying to show the younger guys how to do things.”

This fall, he said everyone at Disharoon Park has worked to get to know each other quickly.

With so many new players, and because at least some will be counted on to contribute right away, Gelof said he’s really tried to learn about and observe those freshmen and transfers that skipper Brian O’Connor, who is entering his 20th season at the helm of the Cavaliers, brought in.

Gelof and the core of returning Hoos — junior catcher Kyle Teel, sophomore shortstop Griff O’Ferrall, sophomore outfielder Casey Saucke and junior pitcher Jake Berry just to name a few — have aspirations of building upon last season’s trip to the NCAA Tournament. And their challenge is to blend well with the newcomers and make them feel comfortable in order to experience another winning spring.

“Especially for the first-years coming in,” Gelof said, “competing against and being around a bunch of guys who are older than they are is hard. It even happened with me, where you’re a little quieter reading the room.

“Then, the transfers coming in,” Gelof continued, “it’s kind of funny to see them and the different freshmen when they come out of their shells a little bit and start to be themselves and are a little more relaxed. Me and a bunch of others who have come through here can definitely attest to that, so it’s just getting used to the guys around you and being in college baseball, and then playing your game when you’re out there.”

Berry said he’s enjoyed collaborating with some of UVa’s new pitchers, and that he can sense the strides being made from the start of fall practices last month through the Cavaliers’ ongoing Blue and Orange World Series intrasquad games. UVa will host Maryland on Oct. 22 and go to East Carolina on Oct. 29 for exhibition contests.

Notable additions to the pitching staff include Coastal Carolina transfer Nick Parker, Elon transfer Brian Edgington and Army transfer Connelly Early as well as freshman Jack O’Connor.

“We definitely have some really good pieces,” Berry said, “and it’s exciting to watch and see everyone start to get closer as time has gone on. But, we’ve started to get more comfortable and it’s been good.”

Former Northwestern outfielder Ethan O’Donnell said Gelof, Teel and Saucke as well as Brian O’Connor welcomed him with open arms immediately after getting to Charlottesville.

Gelof said he’s been impressed with how O’Donnell has swung the bat through the fall to this point. At Northwestern this past season, O’Donnell hit .320 with 10 home runs and 24 doubles ahead of a strong summer showing in the Cape Cod League, where he hit .314.

“So, it’s been enjoyable every day going out there,” O’Donnell said, “and being able to play for a team with the coaching staff and the years of experience and success they’ve had, the attention to detail, the structure of practices, the talent around me. It’s been a really fun thing.”

Gelof said last year’s tough losses in regional play, a 4-2 setback to ECU and a 7-6 heartbreaker to Coastal Carolina, provides some fuel for returning players, but that the Cavaliers’ current team is so remade that those games can’t work for this year’s team as its motivator.

“We have a bunch of new guys,” he said. “But it’s the same goal in mind and we have to be self-motivated as a team. We don’t need to take the, ‘We lost last year and we need to do better this year,’ approach. It’s just going at it, being the best we can be each day, and then the rest will take care of itself.”