He bashed more long balls last season than any Virginia player had since 1994.

Now, junior third baseman Jake Gelof is eager for what’s next as the Cavaliers embark on their new campaign.

“I’m super excited,” Gelof said. “I get goosebumps talking about it right now with opening our season up.”

No. 19 UVa, which went 39-19 and reached an NCAA regional last season, hosts Navy at Disharoon Park on Friday at 2 p.m. to begin the year before heading south to Wilmington, N.C., where the Hoos will meet Ohio University on Saturday at 2 p.m. and UNC Wilmington on Sunday at 3 p.m.

The Midshipmen were picked to finish fourth in the Patriot League after last year’s 19-26 mark, and are visiting UVa for the first time since 2009.

“I just want to go out and see us play some hard-nosed baseball,” said Gelof, who after tallying 21 homers and a school-record 81 RBI during his breakout 2022, is the centerpiece of the team’s lineup heading into this spring. He’s been named a preseason All-American by multiple outlets and is featured on the Golden Spikes Award Watch List.

It’s a deep group of position players, though, according to 20th-year UVa coach Brian O’Connor, which he said gives him flexibility while putting together a lineup from one game to the next.

In addition to Gelof, who MLB.com ranks as the 38th best MLB Draft prospect this year, junior catcher Kyle Teel — 28th on the same list — is back after hitting .276 with 45 RBI last year. UVa will lean on sophomore shortstop and leadoff man Griff O’Ferrall, too, and sophomore outfielder Casey Saucke is expected to build off of his strong debut season as well. O’Ferrall had a .406 on-base percentage and Saucke’s .360 batting average was the 15th highest in the ACC in 2022.

Those four, plus Northwestern transfer center fielder Ethan O’Donnell, a second-team All-Big Ten choice last spring, figure to be mainstays in the Hoos’ batting order throughout the campaign.

“We’ll just come out firing and stay within our approach,” Gelof said.

Other position players likely to contribute include sophomores Justin Rubin, Ethan Anderson and Colin Tuft as well as James Madison transfer catcher/first baseman/outfielder Travis Reifsnider.

On the pitching side, UVa will break in a new-look rotation this weekend — Elon transfer Brian Edgington vs. Navy, Coastal Carolina transfer Nick Parker against Ohio and freshman Jack O’Connor at UNC Wilmington.

“This [pitching] staff as a whole, they come out and compete,” Gelof said, “fill up the zone and I think that’s what you really need in the staff every day to go out and throw different pitches for strikes, get ahead in counts and good things will happen.”

Said Edgington about earning the opening day start: “I knew coming in that obviously there’d be a great opportunity to pitch here, but I knew at the same time that nothing would be given to me and that I’d have to go out and compete on a daily basis. But at the same time I trusted myself and knew what I could do.”

When the Cavaliers get to Wilmington, the matchup with Ohio will be the programs’ first since a three-game series in 1986 and the encounter with the host Seahawks will be the two sides’ first since 1997.

Ohio was tabbed to finish sixth in the MAC and UNC Wilmington was voted to finish second in the Colonial Athletic Association. The Seahawks feature All-CAA preseason picks in senior shortstop Taber Mongero and sophomore right-handed pitcher RJ Sales.

“You’re just looking for them to play good, sound, solid baseball,” Brian O’Connor said about what he expects from his team, “and learn and continue to improve. That said, you have to win. Every game is important and they all count at the end of the year, so we’ll be looking to play great baseball starting this Friday.”