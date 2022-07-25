After blossoming into GW's ace, Harrison Cohen ready for 'opportunity of a lifetime' at Virginia

He didn’t need to do any outreach himself in pursuit of opportunity this go-around.

Former George Washington ace Harrison Cohen was coveted instantly upon his decision to depart the Colonials and enter his name into the transfer portal earlier this summer.

“For the first 72 hours, I’d say, it was intense with a lot of schools contacting me,” Cohen, who has since chosen to continue his career at Virginia, said Monday.

“And especially because I went through the recruiting process six years ago,” he continued, “it kind of opened my eyes. My thought process was one way when I was in high school and this time, it was a lot faster and there was a lot more interest, so I tried enjoying it.”

Cohen said when he pitched at Cold Spring Harbor High School on Long Island, he’d regularly write emails to college coaches to let them know when he’d be on the mound, in case they were interested in visiting to scout him.

“It was pretty much every time before I’d pitch in high school,” Cohen said, “and I can’t even tell you how many schools it was to.”

He had a goal then to play in Division I, so when he earned his lone offer from George Washington, where his older brother had attended, Cohen took it.

This summer, though, as a transfer pitcher with 186 innings of proven, successful college experience, Cohen received calls and messages from coaches instead of being the one to inquire. He said in the back of his mind, he had an ideal destination and was thrilled when UVa contacted him within a day or two after he opted to enter his name into the portal.

“I had my list and UVa was on top of that list,” he said. “Being exposed to the program, not in-depth but exposed to the stadium and watching for five years, you see a lot and every time we went to UVa it was always a very cool experience to be in the park and see what was thrown at us that day.”

Cohen said his conversations with Cavaliers skipper Brian O’Connor and pitching coach Drew Dickinson were helpful as well, considering both of them remembered Cohen pitched well against the Hoos in 2021. When UVa went to George Washington that season, Cohen threw 6.1 innings of one-run ball against the Cavaliers, who ultimately reached the College World Series.

He’s only built on that outing since.

Cohen finished 5-3 with a 4.53 ERA as a junior, and this past spring was even better. He racked up seven wins and 93 strikeouts to go along with a 3.92 ERA over 87.1 innings. Cohen logged at least six innings in 11 of his 14 starts and at least seven innings in seven starts.

His strong work trickled into his third stint in the Cape Cod Baseball League this summer, too. For the Cotuit Kettleers, Cohen was selected to the CCBL All-Star Game for his 2.27 ERA over 31.2 innings.

“There was a change in my mindset from last year to this year,” he said, “and last year [for George Washington] I was starting our Game 1 doubleheaders and those were seven-inning games, so my mindset was to go out and throw seven innings.

“But because I wasn’t thinking about the in-the-moment and I was thinking more about the longevity of it, I’d end up throwing more pitches early on, my pitch count would be high in the fifth inning and I wouldn’t be able to make it through six. … Now, I’m focused on a one-pitch, one-batter-at-a-time mentality. It’s not me thinking about having to go seven innings or eight innings. It’s just attacking a hitter and get him out with what I know I can get him out with.”

Cohen said he pitched mostly out of the bullpen in the CCBL a year ago, and those appearances influenced the way he thinks currently on the mound. He said in relief, there’s no choice but to be aggressive and go after hitters.

“Good things will happen if I fill up the strike zone and eliminate free bases,” he said. “Baseball is a game of failure. They’ll get themselves out and I can keep my pitch count down.”

The 6-foot, 190-pound right-hander said he’ll have the chance to win a job in the Cavaliers’ rotation once he arrives in Charlottesville. UVa’s Friday starter this past spring, Nate Savino, was a third-round MLB Draft pick of the Arizona Diamondbacks last week while Saturday starter Brian Gursky graduated.

Cohen and Coastal Carolina transfer Nick Parker are candidates to fill rotation spots, but they’ll have to earn those roles.

“I was looking for that opportunity wherever I was going to be going,” Cohen said, “and having that as a possibility at UVa, that’s an honor.”

Cohen said he chose UVa’s offer over one from Kentucky. He also said while in the CCBL, he met both Chris Newell, the Cavaliers’ center fielder this past year and a 13th-round pick of the Los Angeles Dodgers last week, as well as incoming center fielder Ethan O’Donnell, a Northwestern transfer.

“I’m really excited,” Cohen said. “It’s the opportunity of a lifetime. It’s a great program, great coaches and everything I’ve heard is getting me more excited about joining it.”