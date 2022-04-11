After being swept by Miami, O'Connor eager to see how Virginia responds against Old Dominion

He’s been in the business long enough to know even quality ballclubs, like his own, can encounter the unfortunate skid.

Virginia skipper Brian O’Connor went as far as to forecast it a few weeks ago when the Cavaliers were in the midst of their torrid start. After taking two of three at Wake Forest to win a third Atlantic Coast Conference series in as many weeks, he said, “at some point we’re going to get punched in the mouth and we’re going to have to figure out how we respond.”

The bad stretch didn’t happen immediately. UVa captured its fourth straight league series by taking two of three against Georgia Tech to begin the month, but this past weekend the Hoos were swept at Miami, and though the first two contest were competitive and Saturday’s 5-4 loss came down to the last swing, Sunday’s finale was a lopsided 15-5 triumph for the Hurricanes, who captured their 13th straight victory.

The Cavaliers hadn’t lost consecutive games this season until the trek to Coral Gables, Fla., and the three Miami wins pushed itself four games ahead of UVa in the ACC Coastal Division.

“It was a humbling weekend for us down at Miami,” O’Connor, the 19th-year coach, said Monday, “and we got exposed in some areas. That happens to everybody.

“Everybody that follows a high-level of college baseball knows and understands that it’s not a smooth sail,” he continued, “and you’re not going to win every weekend the entire season. Miami gives scholarships, too. They’ve got a great baseball program as well and they played great and we didn’t play well, and so this is an opportunity for us to learn what we didn’t do well this weekend and get better at it. This season is a journey.”

One spot O’Connor said he wants cleaned up beginning on Tuesday, when the Hoos (26-6, 9-6 ACC) host Old Dominion (22-8, 6-6 C-USA) at Disharoon Park for a 6 p.m. mid-week rematch for two in-state foes that squared off twice in last year’s NCAA Columbia Regional, is his squad’s pitching.

At Miami, the Cavaliers surrendered 26 runs and gave up 31 hits throughout the series. On Sunday, seven UVa pitchers combined for 13 walks.

So, O’Connor said he plans to use four to seven relievers who threw over the weekend to pitch again against the Monarchs in a bullpen game. Closer Will Geerdes (2-0, 4.00 ERA), who had a 1.53 ERA entering the series at Miami but yielded five earned runs in a third of an inning on Sunday, will start Tuesday’s tilt for UVa.

“I’m looking to get him on track,” O’Connor said. “He hasn’t thrown a lot of innings. He hasn’t pitched a whole lot of meaningful innings. He’s been our guy at the end of the game, but until this weekend, we really haven’t played many games that it’s come down to the end of the game, so this guy needs innings. He needs to learn how to pitch, so I felt like the best thing for our team is to give him a chance to start [Tuesday] and then chop the game up from there.”

O’Connor said regularly used relievers Jay Woolfolk and Dylan Bowers are likely to pitch as well.

“I’m looking for them to get us back on track,” he said, “throw strikes and do the things that we have been doing. I don’t care who you are in college baseball, a pitching staff and a team, goes through a weekend like this.”

On the hitting side, veterans Alex Tappen and Chris Newell had strong efforts in the losses. Newell was 4-for-5 with a home run and a double in Sunday’s game and Tappen had a three-run double in the top of the fourth to give UVa a 4-2 lead in Saturday’s game. But Miami scored once in the bottom of the fourth, once in the sixth and once in the seventh to get past the Cavaliers.

Sophomore Kyle Teel had three hits across Saturday and Sunday, and was inches from a potential go-ahead hit on Saturday in the ninth inning. With the bases loaded and two outs, he sent a line drive back up the middle, but Miami closer Andrew Walters knocked it down with his glove and threw to first to retire Teel and end the contest.

“I’m excited to see how they respond,” O’Connor said. “It’s a team that has great character.”

