After back-to-back losses, Virginia turns attention to high-stakes matchups with Pitt and Virginia Tech

UVa gave up 734 total yards in its 66-49 loss on Oct. 30 to the Cougars and then managed only to score a field goal in its 28-3 defeat against the Irish this past Saturday.

“We had weaknesses exposed at a high level defensively at BYU,” Mendenhall said, “but responded really well I thought [against] Notre Dame, made some corrections needed. Offensively, we saw Jay [Woolfolk] now as our backup quarterback becoming our starter, where he is and what that looks like now, which is great information going into the finish of the Coastal [Division].”

Woolfolk filled in for injured standout starter Brennan Armstrong (ribs), and Mendenhall said he is “hopeful” Armstrong will do more in practice this week than last.

“I haven’t seen Brennan yet today,” Mendenhall said of Armstrong’s status. “I’m praying more it’s second-to-second rather than day-to-day.”

With or without Armstrong, what’s at stake doesn’t change. Mendenhall said if Woolfolk starts again, then UVa must be better around the freshman than it was versus Notre Dame.

Woolfolk finished 18-of-33 for 196 yards and two interceptions in his starting debut. He was sacked seven times. The 196 yards through the air were the fewest in any game for UVa this fall.