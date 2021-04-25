After a year hiatus, Boar’s Head Resort Women’s Open returns Monday

Ron Manilla may have retired from his day-to-day duties as a tennis teaching pro at the Boar’s Head Sports Club last month, but he wasn’t about to give up his baby.

Over two decades ago, Manilla helped start the women’s professional tournament at the club, which now goes by the name of the Boar’s Head Resort Women’s Open.

After a year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the tournament will be back at the Boar’s Head on Monday, with qualifying matches starting at 10 a.m. Main-draw action begins Tuesday at 10 a.m.

“This is the first tournament I ever did, and I’ve just always enjoyed this event,” Manilla said. “The community and Boar’s Head have always embraced it, and so has the USTA — so this is one that I just wasn’t ready to give up. It’s one that I really have a lot of fun doing.”

The tournament, which is presented by Har-Tru, will be free and open to the public on Monday through Thursday, but in order to maintain COVID-19 safety guidelines will require tickets for matches on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets for the $60,000 USTA pro-circuit event can be purchased at boarsheadresort.com/streaming. Proceeds from sales will benefit The Haven, a multi-resource day shelter in Charlottesville.