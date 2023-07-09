He’s back home in Colorado with his family, waiting to find out what’s next on the heels of an exhilarating conclusion to the campaign he spent at Virginia.

“It’s been awesome,” Cavaliers junior center fielder Ethan O’Donnell said. “The whole past month has been uncharted territory for me.”

O’Donnell excelled in the first postseason of his college career, homering for the Hoos to put them ahead in the seventh inning of their regional-clinching victory against East Carolina. He had four hits and scored five runs in the three-game Super Regional series to help UVa advance past Duke and reach the College World Series, too.

And there, O’Donnell had hits in each of the Cavaliers’ two College World Series contests.

Following their exit from Omaha, he squeezed in a trip to Phoenix to participate in the MLB Combine at Chase Field to meet with general managers, scouts and other big-league front office personnel, so they could get to know him better ahead of this week’s MLB Draft.

“I’ve tried to enjoy every moment of it,” said O’Donnell, who transferred after two seasons at Northwestern to UVa this time last year.

His consistency with the Cavaliers this past spring, though, increased his stock heading into the 20-round event.

MLB Pipeline ranks O’Donnell as its 153rd best player in the draft class, and The Athletic tabbed O’Donnell as a prospect to watch outside its Top 100 rankings and projected him as a fourth- to sixth-round selection.

The first two rounds will be held on Sunday, followed by rounds three through 10 on Monday and the final 10 rounds on Tuesday.

“I think Virginia does a good job of turning out professional players and that’s a testament to the coaching staff and everyone who has been through it here,” O’Donnell said, “but I’ve always had confidence in myself and I’ve wanted to play this game for a long time and I knew that would include professional baseball.

“So, I was confident that I would do what I needed to do, with the help of the awesome coaching staff at Virginia,” he continued. “I knew I’d be able to put myself in a good spot, but we’ll see how these next few days play out.”

O’Donnell said when he arrived in Charlottesville, he talked with Cavaliers coach Brian O’Connor and his assistants about how he did a lot well, but also had room to improve in many areas of his game. At Northwestern, he was a second-team All-Big Ten choice in 2022 while hitting .320 with 10 home runs and 39 RBI.

He upped those numbers with the Hoos, tallying a .354 average to go along with 13 homers and 57 RBI while earning first-team All-ACC honors. His defense was nearly flawless — with only one error in 65 games — as he showed expertise in patrolling center field to earn the Rawlings Gold Glove Award for his position.

O’Donnell said he feels like he learned how to better and more efficiently use his speed this past season, too.

“One specific conversation I had with the coaching staff was about that I only had four stolen bases [in 2022],” O’Donnell said, “and they said, ‘There’s no reason why you shouldn’t have 10, 15, 20 stolen bases.’ And I look back, and I did everything that they said. It came to fruition.”

He finished 2023 with a team-best 18 steals.

O’Donnell said for all he achieved to become a more complete player, he’s most proud of how he embraced leadership responsibilities for a largely young group of outfielders and how he blended with fellow projected draft picks Kyle Teel and Jake Gelof to fit well in the Cavaliers’ lineup.

He said he’s talked some with UVa’s other draft hopefuls about how they’re all feeling going into the week of the MLB Draft.

“Everyone was so selfless on this team and in this program that it’s not something we talked about during the year,” he said, “because we focused on the collective group. But the past few days it’s been fun chatting with them and getting excited with them for their opportunities, and it’s awesome to probably be hearing some guys’ names at the front of the draft and throughout the draft.”

O’Donnell said he’ll have his parents and his brothers to share his draft moment with, but likely won’t be watching every single pick of each round.

“I was thinking about that the last few days, but to be honest, what I think I’m going to do is go about my day the normal way,” he said with a laugh. “I’m going to go through my hitting routine, my lifting routine and in between I’m going to watch the TV or watch it on the computer. I don’t know if I’ll be sitting in front of the TV and wasting all that time, though. I’ll be getting after it and just have my phone close.”