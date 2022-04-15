After a record-breaking 2021 season, Virginia receiver Dontayvion Wicks is not resting on his laurels

Occasionally, Dontayvion Wicks still comes across the mind-boggling, body-twisting, laid-out-on-his-back touchdown reception he hauled in this past September during Virginia’s visit to Miami.

He’s not the one searching for the highlight, though. Wicks said he’ll only see the clip of the catch while scrolling through his social media feeds if someone posts the video and tags him.

“I just remember mostly the aftermath of it,” Wicks said of the snag that extended UVa’s lead to 27-14 in the third quarter of its victory against the Hurricanes, “and seeing people shocked and myself being shocked, not knowing that I caught the ball, and then seeing the ref put his hands up saying it was a touchdown. I didn’t know whether it was a touchdown or not and then I asked the ref again, ‘Is it really a touchdown?’ And he was like, ‘Yeah.’ Then, Malachi [Fields] came running up to me.”

Fields and other teammates let Wicks know he had scored, too, so the celebration started and that was a signature moment for the Cavaliers’ wide receiver in his record-setting campaign.

He eclipsed Herman Moore’s previous UVa single-season mark for receiving yardage. Moore tallied 1,190 yards in 1990 and Wicks racked up 1,203 yards to go along with nine touchdowns in 2021. Wicks’ 21.1 yards per catch were the most in the Atlantic Coast Conference and the fifth most for any FBS receiver.

Wicks was an All-ACC first-team selection, and the 6-foot-1, 205-pounder said while he’s proud of his success because it happened after missing all of 2020 with an injury, he isn’t looking back at what he accomplished.

“This is a new year and it’s now,” Wicks said, “so I’ve got to do what I’ve got to do now to be even better than last year.”

And this spring, Wicks is making the effort to improve further on the intricate details of receiving with longtime position coach Marques Hagans.

“It’s like an artist and you’re perfecting a masterpiece,” Hagans said about Wicks. “So, your craft is receiver, and so everything that we’re doing is to work to perfect his craft. Whether it’s route running, top of the route, releases, catch point, or blocking and finish, and special teams is another department we really want to take a step in this year. So, it’s all of the little things that make him one of the best players for our team and hopefully in the country.”

Wicks said competing with fellow receivers — Fields, Keytaon Thompson and Lavel Davis. Jr — and learning the ins and outs of the Cavaliers’ new offense have kept him hyper focused and fueled throughout the winter and into spring drills.

He said during each practice, the wide receivers have a contest to see who can make the most catches without a drop.

“We do small competitive stuff to hold each other accountable, so that makes all of us better,” Wicks said.

Then, there’s the long study sessions Wicks finds himself embracing to figure out exactly how he can maximize his contributions this coming fall as the Hoos adjust to the fresh system first-year coach Tony Elliott and offensive coordinator Des Kitchings are installing.

Wicks said the biggest change for him is having to learn all the different receiver spots, including the slot, within the offense. He said this season he’ll have to be ready to line up wide or on the inside from one snap to the next and that coaches are planning for all the receivers to be interchangeable.

When lined up in the slot, Wicks said, Hagans’ advice to him is to use great angles and always operate with speed.

“I got to have the space to work my routes,” Wicks said, “and to be able to get open. That helps me build more confidence while running in the slot up against safeties.”

Hagans said he’s enjoyed cross-training Wicks and the rest of the wide receivers on UVa’s roster.

“At first, it’s kind of a lot to get everyone to understand the new way of doing everything,” Hagans, now in his 10th year as UVa wide receivers coach, said. “It’s new positions and places to line up, and so then, getting them to be confident in what we’re asking them to do is the challenge so far in camp. But once we get through spring ball and when everything is in, then we can perfect the details moving forward and I think it’ll give us more confidence going into fall camp and going into the season.

“It’s all a process,” he continued, “but it’s been a good challenge and I think the players are up for it.”

UVa holds its practices in the morning, and Wicks said the night before each session, coaches give players what they’re responsible to know by the time they hit the field. He said upon getting the plan, he’ll study for about a half hour to 45 minutes that night and then get up early the next morning to go over routes, plays and concepts again prior to heading to the McCue Center.

“I make sure it’s ingrained in my head by the time we get to practice,” Wicks said.

There, he’s reminded by Hagans and Elliott, a former receiver himself during his playing days at Clemson, of those fine-tuned particulars of what to do to keep enhancing his skills.

Wicks said Elliott will always say something during one-on-one drills about how to achieve better separation from the defensive back.

“There’s a lot of room for improvement,” Hagans said, “and he wasn’t the best receiver in the country last year, so that’s personal motivation for him as well.”

