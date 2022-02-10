After a full offseason of preparation, Kyle Teel takes the reins as Virginia's full-time catcher

His offseason was spent preparing for the heavier workload behind the plate and all of the responsibility that comes along with it throughout a 50-plus game season.

Virginia’s Kyle Teel, a Freshman All-American last year, will be the Cavaliers’ full-time catcher this spring. His rookie campaign was divvied up between 19 starts in right field, 19 as the designated hitter and 15 at catcher. He was the primary backup catcher to former starter Logan Michaels.

“The whole thing is to take it one game at a time,” Teel said. “Looking at the big picture, it looks like a lot, but as long as you take it one game at a time and one pitch at a time, that’s all you can really do.”

Knowing his role would change and anticipating the move to everyday catcher, Teel geared his summer months, fall and preseason to focus on catching, he said.

In the Northwoods League, the summer league Teel played in, he mostly logged innings as the backstop for his Wisconsin Rapid Rafters squad. Additionally, he had a summer stint with the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team, and said he was able to learn and pick the brains of teammates and coaches there about the game.

He said he’s also had regular conversations with his dad, Garett Teel, who was a catcher for five years in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ minor league system and served as a roving catching instructor with the organization, about how to handle the daily rigors of the position.

When the younger Teel returned to Charlottesville, he said, he prioritized working with the pitching staff and getting a feel for all the pitchers he’ll catch this season. UVa begins its 2022 schedule on Feb. 18 against Bellarmine as part of the Jerry Bryson Classic, which also includes games against host Gardner-Webb and NJIT.

“It’s been a slow, steady rise,” Teel said, “and I’m trying to get a little bit better each day.”

He said UVa assistants Kevin McMullan and Matt Kirby both have carved out extra time to help him hone in on his catching skills.

And across the board, the expectation is Teel will succeed in his post. D1Baseball.com ranked Teel as the third-best catcher in the country entering the season even though he’s hasn’t, to this point, spent a full season behind the plate.

“Kyle Teel is as talented and as skilled as a player that we’ve had back there in my time here,” Hoos skipper Brian O’Connor said. “He can really throw. He’s very, very athletic. He reminds me of somebody who is like a shortstop that you transition to catcher. He’s that athletic back there to be able to pick balls and throw and things like that. But with that said, there’s certain fundamentals that you consistently need to bring and he hasn’t had to do that much at this level yet, so that challenge is in front of him of running a pitching staff.”

Cavaliers right-hander Matt Wyatt said he’s noticed the diligence Teel has carried with him the last few months to get comfortable with UVa’s pitchers while maintaining his hitting, too. Teel, a Mahwah, N.J. native and former No. 1 overall ranked player in the Garden State by Perfect Game, batted .335 with 70 hits, nine homers and 41 RBI in his debut season with the Hoos.

“He’s here long hours, hitting and catching,” Wyatt, another USA Collegiate National Team choice, said, “and a lot of the times, alone. He’s a worker.

“Whenever one of the older guys are trying to throw a bullpen,” Wyatt continued, “we try to make sure it’s with Kyle just because he’s going to be the catcher this year. I think he’s done a great job, and last year with Logan Michaels catching, Logan prepared him and showed him the ropes and everything, so I think he’s going to be prepared this year.”

O’Connor said Teel has embraced the challenge and has taken it on with a great attitude.

“Every pitch counts,” O’Connor said of the catching spot. “You get that runner on third base and it’s really showing those pitchers that you can block the ball in the dirt and they can throw that slider down there and every time you’re going to block it. Things like that. I’ve told [Teel] many times that you’re never going to drive in as many runs as you could potentially give up at that position. The two most important positions on the field are the guy on the mound and the guy that’s catching it.”

Said Teel: “I’m having a lot of fun back there.”

Six TV games for UVa

On Wednesday evening, ESPN announced it’ll televise more than 200 college baseball games this spring across its networks. That schedule includes six appearances for Virginia.

The Cavaliers will play on the ACC Network five times and on ESPNU once.

UVa’s ACC Network games are slated for March 12 at Duke, April 6 vs. Liberty, April 8 at Miami, April 17 at Pittsburgh and May 15 vs. Clemson. ESPNU is slated to show the Cavaliers’ April 24 home date against North Carolina.

