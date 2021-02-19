After 11 months away, Virginia baseball team opens season with win over UConn

“It’s been 11 months since you played a college baseball game, so just kind of getting that going and then getting the team on your back is the best feeling ever,” Abbott said.

With Abbott dealing, the Cavaliers used early runs to take control of the game.

Virginia loaded the bases in the first inning, and redshirt senior catcher Logan Michaels took a pitch to the head to bring in a run. Michaels’ helmet cracked, but he remained in the game after a quick visit from a team trainer.

“Definitely not the ideal way of getting the first RBI of the season," Michaels said, "but hey, it got the job done.”

The Wisconsin native and former high school hockey player said he’s accustomed to playing through contact.

“I played goalie all the way through youth hockey all the way to high school,” Michaels said. “Definitely used to getting pucks to the head and if I’m stopping the puck and not giving up goals, I mean, I’m happy with it. I’ll take it.”

UVa led 1-0 after the opening frame and Michaels’ RBI. The Cavaliers added a run in the third inning on an RBI groundout by senior right fielder Alex Tappen to take a 2-0 lead. Senior left fielder Marc Lebreux, who started the frame with a single, scored on the out.