More than 500 runners and walkers traversed the challenging hills of downtown Charlottesville on Saturday morning in support of The Haven.

Thomas Adam successfully defended his title in the Race For Home 8K as he led a stellar field across the finish line in front of City Hall with a speedy 25:51 clocking. Stewart Sackson (26:47) and Matt Barresi (27:00) rounded out the podium placers.

Former Ten Miler champ Ann Mazur was the first woman to cover the grueling but scenic course, as she stopped the clock at 29:43. Roxanne Wegman (32:32) and Katherine Young (34:42) rounded out the top three.

Age group blue ribbon winners were Ezra Campbell, Malcolm Young, Claire Contiliano, Robert Stetkevych, Eden Block, Noah McGhee, DJ Campbell, Adam Crigger, Jessica Trapeni, Dave Hryvniak, Kate Kogge, Susannah Fuller, David Tillerman, Laura Ford, Lorenzo Perez, Kate Ignaszewski, Eric Fletcher, Kathryn Laughon, Hernan Garbini, Mary Davis, Bill Petri, Lynne Kritter, Larry Saunders, Jolene Bodily, Jeffrey Plank, Linda Subagha Winkelstern and Mike McKee.

One of the biggest stories of the day was the huge jump in participation in the 4K walk, which saw close to 200 folks, more than double from last year, walk the hilly, shorter north downtown course.

Close to 100 volunteers lined the course to help keep the participants safe, with the majority of them being Albemarle High School students, who, impressively, came out early on a Saturday morning to support the Haven.

And the best news was the record number of dollars raised from this year’s event for the valuable services the Haven provides, on a daily basis, for our homeless neighbors in need. They were the real winners of the day.