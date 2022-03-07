ACC Tournament primer: What to watch for this week in Brooklyn

For the third time in the Atlantic Coast Conference’s history, the league is headed to Brooklyn to crown a men's basketball champion.

The 15-team tournament begins Tuesday with three first-round matchups at Barclays Center — home of the NBA’s Brooklyn Nets — and runs through Saturday’s 8:30 p.m. title bout.

Regular-season champ Duke is the No. 1 seed and the Blue Devils along with No. 2 Notre Dame, No. 3 North Carolina and No. 4 Miami have double byes into Thursday’s quarterfinals. Five others, including sixth-seeded Virginia and seventh-seeded Virginia Tech, have a bye into the second round and open play Wednesday.

To get set for the ACC tourney, here’s a primer.

If the regular season is an indicator…

This tournament could deliver surprising results, considering Duke was the only ACC team to spend the entirety of the campaign ranked in the AP Top 25.

Duke is No. 7 currently and North Carolina reentered the poll at No. 25 this week after knocking off the Blue Devils this past Saturday. Miami, Notre Dame and Wake Forest have received votes for the Top 25 in recent weeks, but even those teams haven’t been consistent enough to catapult into the national rankings.

In the last two weeks, Wake Forest got beat by Clemson and Notre Dame dropped a game to Florida State. Clemson is the No. 10-seed for the ACC Tournament and Florida State is seeded ninth.

“This league is good,” Virginia coach Tony Bennett said Monday. “It’s not great this year. There’s times teams have played great. I think [with] you guys — the media — leagues are either almost overvalued and they’re never quite as good as everybody is hyping them up, and they’re sometimes undervalued. I think in college basketball, it ebbs and flows in terms of how teams are playing.

“Who’s healthy as you get to this stage?” Bennett said. “And teams really improve. I believe we’ve improved. I think other teams have, and some teams hit the ceiling a little bit.”

UNC might enter the tournament with the greatest momentum, having won five straight. On the other end of the spectrum, Pittsburgh, Louisville and N.C. State have each lost four in a row. The oddity is before the Tar Heels rattled off recent victories and the Panthers limped into the postseason, Pitt topped UNC, 76-67, in Chapel Hill to notch one of the more shocking outcomes in the conference this year. Pitt is the ACC Tournament’s No. 12 seed.

“Who’s ever right, who’s ever ready seems to be the team that’s gonna be successful,” Bennett said of the league’s wide-open nature. “Tournament play comes down to being sound and steady, and of course you’ve got to have some good things happen. But that’s it.”

What’s at stake

After his team’s loss to UNC at Cameron Indoor Stadium on the evening Duke honored him for his 42 seasons at the helm of the program, coach Mike Krzyzewski vowed his Blue Devils would overcome the setback against their rival.

“It’s time to move on,” Krzyzewski told reporters afterward. “I want to put this away, the regular season. Now, we’re in the 0-0 part of our season and we’ll be that twice. We’ll be that right now until next Sunday or before and then next Sunday we’ll be that again. Hopefully, the lessons that we learned from playing 31 games, especially this last one, will help us in both of those situations.”

For Krzyzewski and company, an ACC Tournament championship would make them the first team to win that and the regular season title since UVa did it in 2018. It’d also likely propel them into a more favorable seed and location for the NCAA Tournament.

Up until UNC’s recent winning streak, the Tar Heels were on the bubble. They’re likely in the clear now, but a victory or two in New York would certainly have them a little more comfortable heading into Selection Sunday.

Miami and Notre Dame are probably playing for NCAA Tournament seeding while Wake Forest would benefit from at least one win to feel better about its chances to keep playing beyond Brooklyn.

And then there’s UVa and Virginia Tech.

According to ESPN Bracketology expert Joe Lunardi, he’s currently projecting the Hokies as one of the first four out of the NCAA field with the Cavaliers in the next group of four out. Wins for both Bennett’s club and Mike Young’s squad would bolster their March Madness hopes, but early ACC Tournament losses would have them more likely destined for the NIT. UVa’s resume features some marquee Quad 1 wins with victories at Duke and against Providence on a neutral court, but with stunning losses to Navy and James Madison. The Hokies have a strong NET ranking of 37, but are 1-5 against Quad 1 foes.

Players to watch

Of course, ACC Player of the Year Alondes Williams of Wake Forest and runner-up Armando Bacot of UNC as well as ACC Rookie of the Year Paolo Banchero of Duke have each taken over games throughout the season.

Williams led the league in assists and was second in scoring (19.29 points per game) while Bacot became just the ninth player all time in the ACC to top the conference in rebounding and field-goal percentage.

Banchero, mostly, has looked the part of an NBA lottery pick with his 17.1 points per game average. But he’s endured moments, particularly against UVa and UNC when opposing defenses troubled him. The Cavaliers held him to his only single-digit scoring efforts of the campaign and UNC limited Banchero to 4-of-13 shooting in the second half while pulling away during its win at Duke on Saturday.

Others flying under the radar entering this week include last year’s tournament Most Outstanding Player, Michael Devoe, the Georgia Tech senior guard who has three 30-point performances this season. Notre Dame freshman Blake Wesley has made veterans around him better as a do-it-all guard for the Irish.

In a complementary role to Bacot is Brady Manek, a grad transfer forward from Oklahoma. For UNC, he can score it inside or from beyond the arc. He’s logged 18 games this season in which he’s made multiple 3-point shots.

Lastly, UVa senior guard Kihei Clark could be the one to determine how far the Cavaliers get. He’s the most experienced on their team and knows what it takes to succeed in the ACC Tournament.

“Just worrying about the first game and taking it one game at a time,” Clark said of the advice he has given teammates, “not looking too far ahead because I think that’s how you can get beat if you worry about what’s to come.”

He sank pivotal game-sealing 3s in wins at Syracuse and at Clemson and even gave UVa a shot to beat Duke twice when he tallied 25 points against the Blue Devils in Charlottesville. He’s struggled mightily in other losses, though, like when he had two points against both Wake Forest and Virginia Tech when the Hoos needed him to score more.

Back in Brooklyn

Miami coach Jim Larrañaga, a Bronx native, said he was eager to get back to New York City when he was asked during a recent coaches videoconference about the ACC moving the tournament around and if it was good that the event would be played in Brooklyn this time.

“It’s great,” he said. “I get to eat some pizza and eat some dirty-water hot dogs while I’m there. The guys are going to enjoy it. I think it’s exciting. New York is really the mecca of basketball. The tournaments that are held in New York are always well-attended. The fans are great.”

Last season, it was in Greensboro, N.C. and it’ll go back to Greensboro in 2023 before rotating to Washington, D.C. the following year.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.