GREENSBORO, N.C. – The split inside the Greensboro Coliseum heavily favored seventh-seeded North Carolina on Thursday night as its bevy of supporters clung to hope their Tar Heels would win and keep their longshot dreams of an NCAA Tournament bid alive.

No. 2-seed Virginia didn’t let that happen, though, and outlasted Carolina, 68-59, after using an 11-4 run over the final two minutes to seal the victory and silence those Jordan brand-wearing spectators.

“I still liked it a little better here,” UVa guard Armaan Franklin said afterward about playing on anything but a neutral court. “I like it better than when I was in Brooklyn because I had a bad tournament there last year.”

Franklin’s 14 points, two assists and a block on Thursday helped the Cavaliers fend off the Tar Heels, who eliminated UVa in last season’s ACC Tournament. Franklin was just 1-of-7 from the field with five points in that contest, so he said he’ll gladly take playing well in a difficult environment.

“It was a good atmosphere,” Franklin said. “It’s my first time here, so it’s something new to me and it’s a new gym to cross off the list, so I enjoyed it, but I enjoy every time we play on the road and get to experience different venues.”

He said a key factor in Hoos’ win to advance to Friday’s semifinal against No. 3-seed Clemson was the way they began the second half.

His layup opened the scoring over the last 20 minutes and he added another as part of a 10-3 run by the Cavaliers out of the break to extend their advantage to 35-28.

“It helped us build a lead,” Franklin said, “and had them playing catch-up, and I think that works in our advantage because we’re a defensive-focused team. We were able to lock in on that end and make them take tough shots, which they like to do in my opinion. But, to step in there and not let them get to the lane and force tough shots was huge.”

UNC was 4-of-17 from 3-point distance in the second half, and the Heels’ misfires frustrated and dimmed the excitement their fans had at halftime when UVa led narrowly 25-24.

“It was almost like a home game for Carolina,” Cavaliers freshman guard Isaac McKneely said. “They had a lot of fans, so it was really cool.”

Said Hoos center Francisco Caffaro: “We heard the fans. They were loud and it’s close to UNC, but it was a great atmosphere.”

No pep talk necessary

Caffaro said he didn’t find out he’d be the one to replace Ben Vander Plas in the Cavaliers’ starting lineup on Thursday until that morning.

Vander Plas fractured his hand during Wednesday’s practice, and Caffaro said UVa hadn’t gotten the chance to drill much yet with the starting five – Caffaro, Franklin, Kihei Clark, Reece Beekman and Jayden Gardner – it used against the Heels.

“It all happened [Thursday],” said Caffaro, who logged four points and two rebounds and contributed, too, with physical defense against hobbled North Carolina star Armando Bacot.

It was Caffaro’s first start since March 20 of last season when he started against North Texas in the NIT, but he said no message from UVa coach Tony Bennett was necessary ahead of the clash with Carolina.

“It was just, ‘Go play,’” Caffaro said, “because everybody has to be ready at this time, and Ben won’t be playing with us for the rest of the year so everybody has to be ready and bring what they have.”

Brownell makes NCAA pitch

After his Clemson team drilled N.C. State, 80-54, on Thursday and beat the Wolfpack for the third time this season, Tigers coach Brad Brownell was asked if his team had proved anything with the victory.

According to most NCAA tournament projections, Clemson (23-9) is on the bubble.

“We should be in the [NCAA] tournament,” Brownell said. “This team, the way we’ve played, the margin of victory in most of our games, a lot of these ACC wins, beating these guys the way we did, who’s a great team, and they should be in, yes, so we should be in the tournament.”

The Tigers come in at 51 in the NET rankings. They have four Quad 1 victories, but are weighed down by head-scratching losses to Loyola-Chicago, South Carolina and Louisville. Clemson can earn another Quad 1 win by beating UVa.