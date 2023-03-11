GREENSBORO, N.C. – It’s been exactly one month since the last encounter, and neither second-seeded Virginia nor No. 4-seed Duke has let what occurred in the lone regular-season clash between the two sides simmer.

“We still had five extra minutes to play, so that’s my thought on it,” Cavaliers guard Armaan Franklin said matter-of-factly Friday night after the Hoos’ rout of third-seeded Clemson in the semifinals of the ACC Tournament.

UVa and Duke meet again in Saturday night’s conference championship game.

“We still had five extra minutes to play,” Franklin continued, “and I think we showed in that extra five minutes that we wanted to win the game no matter what happened.”

The Cavaliers outlasted the Blue Devils in overtime, 69-62, on Feb. 11 in Charlottesville after officials went to video review at the end of regulation to further examine Duke forward Kyle Filipowski’s dunk attempt at the buzzer and the foul that was called on UVa standout guard Reece Beekman in real time. Beekman’s block of the ball was clean and the replay revealed the foul was actually on trailing defender Ryan Dunn, but it occurred after the horn and removed Filipowski’s chance for game-winning free throws.

The ACC announced later officials got the call wrong and Filipowski should’ve shot the free throws anyway. Instead, the game went on and UVa pulled away, thanks in large part to Franklin’s 3 with 40 seconds remaining in the extra period.

What’s changed since then is Duke has rattled off eight straight victories and is rolling into the title bout, and veteran Blue Devils center Ryan Young said their loss to UVa prompted alterations and urgency that were necessary.

“We really sat down and addressed as a team what we needed to do to get to where we needed to be,” said Young, who had six points and 11 rebounds in the first matchup.

Duke was 17-8 overall then, had slipped out of the Top 25 and was not a lock for the postseason on the heels of the overtime loss to the Cavaliers and another in blowout fashion earlier that week at Miami.

“I think there was some applied pressure just from seedings and where we were and where we needed to get to,” Young said. “And with the talent we have, we wanted to get as many wins as we could and we wanted to make sure we secured our spot in the postseason. Outside of that, there was more ambitiousness and aggressiveness in practice. We had a will to win.”

Filipowski, the ACC Rookie of the Year, was held scoreless in the game at John Paul Jones Arena, but he hasn’t had any no-shows since. He had 22 points in Duke’s second-round ACC Tournament win against Pittsburgh and 17 points and 11 rebounds against the Hurricanes in the semis on Friday.

The consensus among Virginia players is Duke’s young core of Filipowski, guard Tyrese Proctor, forward Dariq Whitehead and center Dereck Lively II has matured and clicked well during the winning streak.

“Defensively, they’ve been playing really well,” Franklin said, “and I think their offense is catching up to their defense so I think they’ve been doing a great job of getting downhill and getting good looks. And Lively is really playing better defensively, so I think it’ll be a good challenge for us.”

Added Young: “And I think we’ve been sharing the ball a lot better but also we’re playing more aggressive and more physical and with a chip on our shoulder since that game [against Virginia], which has led to a number of wins in a row and so, I think it’s a multitude of things.”

Shedrick preps for next challenge

Virginia forward Kadin Shedrick said he appreciated the standing ovation the Cavaliers’ supporters gave him as he checked out for the final time in UVa’s win over Clemson on Friday.

The 6-foot-11, 231-pounder tallied eight points and seven rebounds, and critically contributed for the second straight game after not appearing in either of the Hoos’ last two regular-season contests and being relegated to an extremely limited role over the final month and a half of the campaign following Cavaliers coach Tony Bennett’s decision to primarily use a smaller lineup.

“It means a lot that they’ve stuck with me through this whole thing,” Shedrick said.

He pointed out that it was easier for him to get in a rhythm on Friday, having played and scored four points and recorded five blocks in Thursday’s quarterfinal victory against North Carolina.

“I built off that second half I had [against UNC],” Shedrick said. “I played with a lot more confidence through the entirety of the game. Getting on the rim and trying to finish through contact, and just playing hard and tough, that’s what my goal [was against Clemson].

The Holly Springs, N.C. native, who said he grew up always watching the ACC Tournament, knows the test gets tougher on Saturday, though, against the 7-foot Filipowski and the 7-foot-1 Lively.

The Blue Devils will bring the 6-foot-10 Young off the bench, too.

“Not only do they have one person out there that is my height,” Shedrick said, “they have two and they both might be taller than me, which I’m not used to obviously. I know it’s important for me in this game to play tall and play big because I’ve got to help everyone else out. They’re big, so I’ve got to play big.”

He said there aren’t many lessons he can take from how he matched up with Carolina star Armando Bacot because Lively and Filipowski don’t play with the same style.

“I feel like Armando is a little more of a back-to-the-basket player,” Shedrick said, “and Lively is more similar to me in a way. He’s a lob threat and a shot blocker, so I think they’re completely different players. And Filipowski is super skilled out on the perimeter, so it’ll be a different challenge than UNC was.”

Murray makes most of action

Little-used sophomore guard Taine Murray made the most of his minutes on Friday for UVa.

Exactly one minute after checking into action during the first half against Clemson, Murray drilled a 3 to extend UVa’s lead to seven points on his first shot attempt.

“I haven’t played real minutes in a few games,” he said, “so I was just happy to be in there and help the team out.”

He made a jumper later in the second half when the game was decided and finished with five points, but said he was thrilled to contribute.

“You never know and you have to trust Coach’s decision,” Murray said about whether or not he’d get first-half minutes on Friday. “But Isaac [McKneely] and Armaan picking up fouls early probably played a part, and with the absence of Ben [Vander Plas], too, you need somebody in that spot.”