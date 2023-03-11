GREENSBORO, N.C. – Denied an ACC Tournament championship, Virginia didn’t depart the Greensboro Coliseum dejected following its 59-49 title game loss to Duke.

The Cavaliers were seeking their first conference tournament crown since 2018 and fell short, but they also know what’s in front of them.

“We don’t look back. We just look forward,” UVa’s Kadin Shedrick said afterward. “We’ve got a lot of games ahead of us, hopefully.”

That’s not to dampen the importance of Saturday night’s fight for league supremacy — and it was a defensive, don’t-yield-any-space-kind-of contest — either, because the Hoos plan to take the lessons learned during their high-stakes defeat with them into the final phase of the campaign.

Like how to play with a jam-packed arena buzzing, hanging on every possession and understanding it could decide the outcome. There’s value in that for UVa, according to Cavaliers forward Jayden Gardner. He’s one of a handful of key Hoos who will make their NCAA Tournament debuts next week along with guards Armaan Franklin, Isaac McKneely and wing Ryan Dunn.

“Playing in front of environments like this when the crowd can go one way or another,” Gardner said, “we learned how to play through that.”

“I really hope the environment is like that, but hopefully the crowd will be more Virginia fans,” he continued with a grin.

The chants of ‘Let’s go Duke’ at times drowned out the smattering of orange-clad supporters seated in a sea of blue. But when the Cavaliers pulled within six twice in the second half following 3s from McKneely, the Wahoo faithful stood quickly and applauded loudly.

UVa found out, too, the freshman McKneely isn’t afraid of firing on tough, need-to-have-it long-range shots in critical moments. He finished with 10 points and was 2-of-4 from behind the 3-point line.

“I try not to play like a freshman,” McKneely said. “I know this is my first time playing in the ACC tournament, first time playing in the college postseason, but I try to have the mentality of a fourth-year. And when I’m out there, Coach [Tony] Bennett relies on me to hit shots and play good defense. So, I try to do that and keep the mentality that I’m good enough to be out there and take big shots and hit big shots.”

Shedrick, Dunn and fifth-year senior guard Kihei Clark said McKneely’s pair of timely triples kept UVa within striking distance and that they were proud of the determination he and the entire team showed after trailing by as many as 14 points in the final stanza.

Clark, one of two remaining players from the program’s 2019 national championship-winning squad, said they’ll have to have that trait moving into the Big Dance in case they fall behind in a win-or-go-home game.

“But I think we’ve showed that throughout the season,” Clark said. “I wouldn’t expect anything less for this team.”

Finally, UVa knows what it must avoid in order to elude the offensive frustration it experienced against the Blue Devils and their serious size inside.

Duke limited the Cavaliers to 17 points in the opening 20 minutes. They also turned the ball over 12 times and scored only 20 points in the paint after racking up 42 in the paint against Duke the last time the two sides played in February. Should-be easy buckets that turned into missed didn’t help, either.

“Missed layups,” Shedrick said. “I missed a dunk and I can’t remember the last time that happened and we’ve just got to be better going into the last third of the season.”

Said Gardner: “It’s real length Duke has that you’re going to see and they’ve got athletic guys, but we have to be able to finish around the basket or create for others.”

Gardner said in spite of what went wrong, he’s still encouraged by the way his teammates never gave in when they could have.

“Everything unfolded all at once,” he said, “and it’s frustrating, but I’m happy about our effort and we didn’t quit. Any other team that happens to and the other team gets up by that many on you, and the game is over. But we kept competing and fighting.”