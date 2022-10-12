ACC Tipoff notebook: Commissioner Jim Phillips says "it's time to look at" potential expansion of NCAA Tournament

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — His background more than qualifies him on this subject.

And on Wednesday, Atlantic Coast Conference commissioner Jim Phillips said, “it’s time to look at” potential expansion of college sports’ most prominent postseason — the NCAA men’s basketball tournament — as well as the NCAA women’s basketball tournament.

In his previous job as Northwestern’s athletic director, Phillips served as a member of the Division I men’s basketball selection committee and held a role on the NCAA men’s basketball oversight committee, so his thought doesn’t come without the knowledge regarding whether or not including more teams is even possible.

Currently, both the men’s and women’s events feature fields of 68 teams.

“The ability to increase a championship can happen,” Phillips said at his league’s media day in Uptown Charlotte. “There will be a lot of work that needs to be done. It has to be done thoughtfully.”

Phillips floated a pair of ideas, too, during his state-of-the-ACC address.

“Maybe add a weekend [to the tournament],” he said. “Maybe there’s first-round byes for teams that are ranked at a certain level or seeded at a certain level.”

His call for exploration of growing the big dance comes on the heels of SEC commissioner Greg Sankey’s comments to Sports Illustrated this past August, when he said he wanted to “take a fresh look” at the men’s postseason.

“You have a lot of schools that are spending a tremendous amount of resources in sports and not having a chance to access those championships,” Phillips said Wednesday. “I certainly felt like we deserved more than five ACC teams last year on the men’s side, and I felt like we deserved more than eight on the women’s side.”

He said the ACC isn’t interested in reducing automatic-qualifiers, but instead wants the events examined.

As for the men’s coaches in his league, there are mixed feelings.

Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton, now preparing for his 21st season in charge of the Seminoles, said he’d double the field and have every team involved play an opening-round game on the days that the current First Four games are played now.

He suggested, perhaps, holding those initial-round games in an expanded field on campuses of the higher seeds.

“You play the game, and then you’re right back to the number you have now,” he said. “So, I don’t see anything wrong with it. You give more youngsters the opportunity to enjoy the experience. I think going to the NCAA Tournament and having the opportunity to play for a national title is something everybody looks forward to.”

Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner was blunt in his reasoning for a 128-team postseason.

“Everything revolves around getting to the NCAA,” Pastner said, “so for head coaches and job security, the more teams the better.”

Virginia Tech coach Mike Young made his opposing point of view with simplicity.

“We’ve got a great tournament,” Young said. “I hope they leave it as is.”

Hoos, Hokies looking forward to Clash

Their Commonwealth Clash encounters last season were memorable.

So vivid that Virginia and Virginia Tech are already anticipating more of the same this winter.

“They do bring back their starting five,” Hokies guard Hunter Cattoor said of UVa. “So, they should be tough and I know they didn’t have the year last year that they probably hoped to have, but I know they’ll be ready to go this year and I’m excited for that challenge. That rivalry and those games are always fun to look forward to, either going to play there or having them come to Cassell [Coliseum]. The crowd is always engaged and electric.”

In a January bout at John Paul Jones Arena, the Cavaliers outlasted the Hokies, 54-52, behind forward Francisco Caffaro’s 16 points. The contest had 10 second-half lead changes, and the next month in Blacksburg, Virginia Tech erased UVa’s halftime lead to win, 62-53, with former forward Keve Aluma’s 22 points leading the way.

Aluma is in the NBA now, but the Hokies return Cattoor and forward Justyn Mutts from their defending ACC championship squad.

The two sides will meet Jan. 18 at UVa and again on Feb. 4 at Virginia Tech this season.

“It was exciting playing Tech,” said Cavaliers forward Jayden Gardner about the rivalry after playing in it for the first time last year. “We don’t like Tech, but getting the win at home was huge … and going to Virginia Tech was hostile. It was a back-and-forth game and they broke away, but it’s always going to be competitive in those games and in those environments.”

Cohesion lifts Hurricanes’ hope

Miami coach Jim Larrañaga provided this tidbit about his program: The Hurricanes are one of only nine teams nationally that did not have any of their players hit the transfer portal since the end of last season.

“We’ve done great,” Larrañaga said. “… Everybody that played for us last season that could return, returned. The only guys we lost were to graduation.”

And because of that strong nucleus in place — headlined by guard Isaiah Wong — on the heels of an Elite Eight run, Miami senses it could have another strong campaign this winter.

“It’s been great,” said Wong, who averaged 15.3 points per game a year ago. “What we had last year was a great experience for us as a team and I feel that’s why we all came back.”

Wong said Kansas State transfer Nijel Pack has fit in well with the group, too. The guard fills the void left behind by former standout Charlie Moore after Moore’s graduation.