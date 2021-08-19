ACC teams unable to compete due to COVID-19 issues will forfeit games this fall

Last season, Virginia head football coach Bronco Mendenhall wanted opponents unable to compete due to COVID-19 issues to forfeit.

That wasn’t the ACC’s policy, but thanks to widespread vaccine availability, the league has changed its tune for this fall. The ACC announced its COVID-19 rescheduling policy Thursday, and it favors teams with high vaccination rates.

If an ACC team can’t compete in a conference game due to COVID-19 issues within their own program this fall, they’ll forfeit. If both teams are unable to compete, each program will be issued a forfeit.

“It’s much simpler, it’s much more efficient, and quite frankly, there’s better accountability,” Mendenhall said of forfeits in July at ACC Kickoff. “If you can’t play the game, then you forfeit and the season keeps moving on.”

A forfeiting team this season will take a loss in the conference standings, while the opposing team receives a win. The rule applies to football, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball.

A few situations, including campus-wide or community transmission rates that are deemed unsafe by local health officials, could lead to a more standard rescheduling process without forfeits.