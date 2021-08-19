ACC teams unable to compete due to COVID-19 issues will forfeit games this fall

Last season, Virginia head football coach Bronco Mendenhall wanted opponents unable to compete due to COVID-19 issues to forfeit.
That wasn’t the ACC’s policy, but thanks to widespread vaccine availability, the league has changed its tune for this fall. The ACC announced its COVID-19 rescheduling policy Thursday, and it favors teams with high vaccination rates.
If an ACC team can’t compete in a conference game due to COVID-19 issues within their own program this fall, they’ll forfeit. If both teams are unable to compete, each program will be issued a forfeit.
“It’s much simpler, it’s much more efficient, and quite frankly, there’s better accountability,” Mendenhall said of forfeits in July at ACC Kickoff. “If you can’t play the game, then you forfeit and the season keeps moving on.”
A forfeiting team this season will take a loss in the conference standings, while the opposing team receives a win. The rule applies to football, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball.
A few situations, including campus-wide or community transmission rates that are deemed unsafe by local health officials, could lead to a more standard rescheduling process without forfeits.
The good news for athletic programs like UVa, which had an estimated vaccination rate of 90% among student-athletes in mid-July, is that teams with a vaccination rate over 85% only need unvaccinated players and staff to be tested for COVID-19 once a week. UVa requires all students taking classes on Grounds this fall to either receive the vaccine or a medical or religious exemption to attend the university, ensuring a high vaccination rate among the general student body as well as student-athletes.
“As a conference, we are extremely proud of the significant progress and overall high rates of vaccination among student-athletes, coaches and staff,” ACC commissioner Jim Phillips said in a statement Thursday.
While the ACC hopes to keep COVID-19 forfeits and overall impacts to a minimum, a high vaccination rate gives the Cavaliers a potential competitive advantage over teams with lower vaccination rates. Unvaccinated individuals on teams with vaccination rates below 85% are required to be tested three times per week.
Vaccinated players and staff members don’t need to be tested unless a cluster develops within their respective team.
The ACC defines a “cluster” as three student-athletes or 5% of the team, depending on whichever number is higher. If, for example, three field hockey players on an ACC team test positive for COVID-19 concurrently, the vaccinated members of the program will need to be tested as well.
Teams with no active COVID-19 cases and vaccination rates above 85% can hold meetings and practices with “relaxed mitigation strategies.” This means players and coaches don’t need to wear masks or socially distance during meetings or practices.
“Everything about it is better,” UVa men’s soccer head coach George Gelnovatch said of this preseason. “We’re in the locker rooms. We can have meetings. Guys can come up to our office. I’m not wearing a mask right now, which is a nice thing.”
It’s worth noting that individuals who test positive for the virus this season won’t need to be tested for another 150 days unless they exhibit COVID-19 symptoms, per ACC the updated guidelines from the ACC’s Medical Advisory Group (MAG). That guideline was set at 90 days last season.
“The Medical Advisory Group has adjusted protocols based on the lessons learned last year, the availability of vaccines and the current state of the pandemic,” Cameron Wolf, the chair of the ACC’s MAG and infectious disease doctor at Duke, said in a statement. “We will continue to work closely with local public health to ensure our protocols and efforts are synchronized. Just like last year, there may be a need to adjust as the pandemic evolves and we will be prepared to do so in the best health interests of our student-athletes.”
The ACC’s latest medical guidance offers daily advantages to teams with high vaccination rates. Widespread vaccination also decreases the likelihood of a team taking a loss due to COVID-19 issues with its program.
Unlike last season, COVID-19 forfeits are possible for teams with outbreaks.