ACC official Tom Zimorski, a former VHSL Deputy Director, dies

Tom Zimorski, who made a lasting impact on Central Virginia and Atlantic Coast Conference sports as an administrator and official, has died.

Zimorski died in Clemson, S.C. following Saturday night's ACC football game between Clemson and North Carolina State. Zimorski served as the ACC's replay official for the game.

“The entire ACC football family is heartbroken on the loss of Tom Zimorski, longtime referee, and instant replay official," ACC commissioner Jim Phillips said in a statement. "His devoted service to the game of college football was remarkable, but nothing compares to the incredible person he was and what he meant to so many. Our prayers are with his wife, Carol, and the entire Zimorski family.”

Zimorski worked for the ACC for more than two decades, first as a referee, then a replay official. He concluded his on-field officiating career as the referee of the officiating crew at the 2013 Cotton Bowl.

He was an ACC replay booth official for the past 10 seasons and served as the instant replay official for last season's ACC football championship game.

Prior to his time with the ACC, Zimorski worked as a football official for the Old Dominion Athletic Conference for seven years and the Atlantic 10 Conference for two years.

Zimorski also made a big impact on high school sports as a coach, official and administrator. He worked at the Virginia High School League for 13 years, where he served as Deputy Director in addition to several other roles before retiring in 2013.

Zimorski, who earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of South Florida and a master’s degree from the University of Virginia, began his time at the VHSL in 2000 as the assistant director for compliance. He was named VHSL Deputy Director in 2002.

During his time at the VHSL, Zimorski provided eligibility interpretations and coordinated eligibility appeals for school divisions, principals, athletic directors, coaches, parents and students. He also helped review and rewrite the VHSL Handbook and Policy Manual and coordinated the VHSL's sportsmanship programs.

Zimorski became the VHSL football rules interpreter and clinician in 2003 and was a member of the National Federation of State High School Associations' Football Rules Committee.

Prior to his time at the VHSL, Zimorski spent three decades in the Charlottesville and Albemarle County school systems as a teacher, coach, assistant principal and principal.