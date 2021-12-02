After seven Atlantic Coast Conference squads reached the NCAA Tournament this past spring, there’s been a bit of a slow start for teams in the league during the first month of the new campaign.

Only one ACC program, No. 1 Duke, is currently ranked in the AP Top 25. North Carolina, Florida State and Virginia joined Duke in the preseason version of the poll, but have since fallen out.

That doesn’t mean the ACC hasn’t picked up good wins — Duke over Gonzaga, North Carolina over Michigan and Virginia over Providence — so far. But there’s also been some stunning losses in the early going, too, like UVa’s loss to Navy, Georgia Tech’s setback against Miami (Ohio) and Louisville’s loss to Furman.

So as league play begins with contests spread across Friday evening, Saturday and Sunday, it’s a good time to take a team-by-team look at the ACC ahead of the conference’s opening weekend.

Boston College

■ Record: 5-3

■ Best win: 73-57 vs. Dartmouth on Nov. 9

■ Storylines: It’s a little strange for Boston College that in first-year coach Earl Grant’s first eight games, the Eagles have played Rhode Island twice and lost twice to the Rams. BC was fairly dominant in its victories though, winning those five with a 16-point average margin of victory. Grant is likely still figuring out who he can count on for scoring and defense as eight BC players are averaging double-digit minutes on the floor. Four of those players score between 10.5 points per game and 12.4 points per game, giving the Eagles offensive balance.

■ ACC opener: vs. Notre Dame, Friday.

Clemson

■ Record: 5-3

■ Best win: 75-48 vs. Temple in Charleston, S.C. on Nov. 18

■ Storylines: Through the first three-plus weeks of the campaign, Clemson probably feels it let two potential wins get away and that they could be 7-1. In the semifinals and third-place game of the Charleston Classic, the Tigers blew double-digit leads to St. Bonaventure and West Virginia. St. Bonaventure trailed by as many as 16 and West Virginia trailed by as many as 10 before each opponent rallied to win. Forward PJ Hall tops a group of five double-digit scorers for the Tigers, with 13.4 points per game.

■ ACC opener: at Miami, Saturday.

Duke

■ Record: 7-1

■ Best win: 84-81 vs. Gonzaga in Las Vegas on Nov. 26

■ Storyline: The Blue Devils were terrific in one of the sport’s most-watched games of the season to this point, knocking off Gonzaga this past Friday. And during the win, 6-foot-10 freshman forward Paolo Banchero showcased why so many believe he’s the next great freshman for Duke. Banchero is averaging 17.8 points per game, stepping in as go-to player on offense for 42nd-year coach Mike Krzyewski, who is retiring at the season's conclusion. Banchero pairs nicely, too, with junior forward Wendell Moore Jr., a well-rounded threat averaging 17.8 points per game. Duke is the only team in the league that doesn’t start conference play this weekend.

■ ACC opener: vs. Virginia Tech, Dec. 22

Florida State

■ Record: 5-2

■ Best win: 81-58 vs. Missouri in Jacksonville, Fla. on Nov. 22

■ Storylines: Two newcomers have made contributions right away for Florida State in coach Leonard Hamilton’s 20th season at the school. Houston transfer Caleb Mills had 22 points in the Seminoles’ loss at Purdue on Tuesday, marking the fourth time this year he’s scored in double figures. And freshman guard Matthew Cleveland has reached double figures four times as well, including when he scored 17 to help FSU beat Boston University in overtime last week. As those two players gain more comfort in the program, the ‘Noles should only improve.

■ ACC opener: vs. Syracuse, Saturday.

Georgia Tech

■ Record: 5-2

■ Best win: 88-78 at Georgia on Nov. 19

■ Storylines: The Yellow Jackets changed their fortune after a disappointing season-opening loss to Miami (Ohio) by rattling off five straight wins — including one over rival Georgia — before falling to Wisconsin on Wednesday. For coach Josh Pastner’s bunch, most of their scoring comes from two players, senior guard Michael Devoe and senior guard/forward Jordan Usher. Devoe averages an ACC-best 25 points per game and Usher averages 14.2 points per contest. And that’s not necessarily a bad thing to run the offense through two veteran, experienced players because odds are they won’t be phased by many situations they’re put into and when Georgia Tech needs a bucket, those two can deliver.

■ ACC opener: vs. North Carolina, Sunday.

Louisville

■ Record: 5-2

■ Best win: 72-58 vs. Mississippi State in Nassau, Bahamas on Nov. 25

■ Storylines: After falling at Michigan State on Wednesday, Cardinals coach Chris Mack said his team has had too many offensive droughts this season. Mostly, they’ve been able to absorb those scoring deficiencies by playing very physical defense as they’ve picked up solid wins against Mississippi State and Maryland. But Louisville has yet to crack the 80-point mark in a game, and has only one player, Noah Locke (11.1 points per game), averaging a double-digit scoring total. On defense, the Cards are holding opponents to a 38% shooting clip from the field, which ranks second best in the ACC.

■ ACC opener: at N.C. State, Saturday.

Miami

■ Record: 5-3

■ Best win: 63-58 at Penn State on Dec. 1

■ Storylines: Miami faced tough competition at the ESPN Invitational last week, dropping games to Dayton and Alabama and earning a win over North Texas. Those three contests were a good snapshot of what the season has been so far for the Hurricanes — when they’ve play good defense they can stay in or win games and when they haven’t, they’ve gotten blown out. Miami gave up 96 points to Alabama in a 32-point loss but only 63 to North Texas in a six-point victory. ‘Canes coach Jim Larrañaga has told reporters he’s looking for more balance on offense.

■ ACC opener: vs. Clemson, Saturday.

North Carolina

■ Record: 5-2

■ Best win: 72-51 vs. Michigan on Dec. 1

■ Storylines: A Wednesday night rout of Michigan gave first-year coach Hubert Davis his first marquee victory at the helm of the Tar Heels. He took over for former coach Roy Williams, who retired following last season. Up until Wednesday, UNC had other games against AP Top 25 foes Purdue and Tennessee that didn’t go its way, but Davis’ squad outscored Michigan 43-24 in the second half to pull away from the Wolverines. As a team, North Carolina is averaging 81.6 points per game.

■ ACC opener: at Georgia Tech, Sunday.

N.C. State

■ Record: 6-1

■ Best win: 104-100 (4OT) vs. Nebraska on Dec. 1

■ Storylines: To get through a four-overtime contest successfully, a team needs depth and N.C. State, though it has a youthful roster, used 10 different players to beat Nebraska in a thriller on Wednesday. Seven of those 10 players logged at least 23 minutes and nine of those players scored points. The most notable performer through the first three-plus weeks for coach Kevin Keatts’ squad is redshirt sophomore forward Dereon Seabron, a Norfolk native, who is averaging 21.7 points per game after tallying a game-best 39 points and 19 rebounds against Nebraska. Seabron has five double-doubles already. He’s second in the league in scoring, first in rebounding and first in steals.

■ ACC opener: vs. Louisville, Saturday.

Notre Dame

■ Record: 3-3

■ Best win: 70-61 vs. High Point on Nov. 16

■ Storylines: It’s been an up-and-down start for the Irish, who have gotten encouraging contributions from freshman guard Blake Wesley. He’s shown he can score it even against good competition, tallying 10 points against Texas A&M and 24 points against Illinois. Wesley has reached double figures four times already this season to display a promising future. Notre Dame played four of its first six away from South Bend.

■ ACC opener: at Boston College, Friday.

Pittsburgh

■ Record: 2-5

■ Best win: 63-59 vs. Towson on Nov. 19

■ Storylines: Without their top five scorers from last season, the Panthers have struggled and are the lowest scoring team in the ACC. Former standout Justin Champagnie went pro, while Au’Diese Toney transferred to Arkansas and Xavier Johnson departed for Indiana. That left Pitt to play through returning guards Ithiel Horton and Nike Sibande. But Horton, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, was suspended indefinitely and Sibande suffered a torn ACL during an exhibition contest. Pitt has played a tough schedule, dropping three games to fellow high-major programs West Virginia, Vanderbilt and Minnesota.

■ ACC opener: at Virginia, Friday.

Syracuse

■ Record: 4-3

■ Best win: 112-110 (2OT) vs. Indiana on Nov. 30

■ Storylines: Orange senior guard Buddy Boeheim’s 38.29 minutes per game lead the ACC and his 21 points per game are third most in the conference. Syracuse needed him for every second of its double-overtime victory against Indiana in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge earlier this week. He played all 50 minutes, tallying 27 points, including six in the second overtime, to help pick up the victory. Boeheim, the son of longtime ‘Cuse coach Jim Boeheim, makes the team go on offense.

■ ACC opener: at Florida State, Saturday.

Virginia

■ Record: 5-3

■ Best win: 58-40 vs. Providence in Newark, N.J. on Nov. 23

■ Storylines: UVa has improved on defense ever since Navy upset the Cavaliers in the season opener. Coach Tony Bennett is learning more about how his newcomers fit with those players taking on larger roles in their second, third or fourth seasons with the Cavaliers. East Carolina transfer forward Jayden Gardner (14 points per game) is the leading scorer and has recorded three double-doubles. And defensively, it’s clear sophomore guard Reece Beekman and sophomore forward Kadin Shedrick can operate well within the Pack Line. Beekman has 20 steals and Shedrick has 24 blocks. UVa’s most smothering defensive performance came against Providence, prompting Friars coach Ed Cooley to call it, “one of the best defensive efforts I’ve seen in years.”

■ ACC opener: vs. Pittsburgh, Friday.

Virginia Tech

■ Record: 6-2

■ Best win: 62-58 at Maryland on Dec. 1

■ Storylines: Not many teams shoot the 3 and defend it equally as well like Virginia Tech has so far. In its win over Maryland on Wednesday, the Hokies held the Terrapins to a 1-of-13 performance from beyond the arc and they’ve done a nice job guarding the deep shot all year as evidence by their 3-point percentage defense (21.4 percent), which is third best nationally. On the other end, three starting Virginia Tech players — guard Nahiem Alleyne, forward Justyn Mutts and guard Hunter Cattoor — are all shooting better than 40 percent from 3.

■ ACC opener: vs. Wake Forest, Saturday.

Wake Forest

■ Record: 7-1

■ Best win: 73-70 (OT) vs. Northwestern on Nov. 30

■ Storylines: The Demon Deacons have won more games through their first eight this season than they did in all of last year, and second-year coach Steve Forbes deserves credit for that. He retooled his roster, using the transfer portal well and the group — featuring six transfers — has mixed together nicely. In their first years at Wake Forest, guard Alondes Williams (Oklahoma) and forward Jake Laravia (Indiana State) are scoring 19.5 points per game and 15.5 points per game respectively. Second-year East Tennessee State transfer Daivien Williamson, who followed Forbes from ETSU to Wake, scores 14.8 points per game.

■ ACC opener: at Virginia Tech, Saturday.

