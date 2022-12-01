ACC men's basketball primer: A look at each team as conference play tips off

Compared to this time last year, the Atlantic Coast Conference is in a much better spot.

Three ACC programs — No. 3 Virginia, No. 17 Duke and No. 18 North Carolina — reside in the AP Top 25, while Miami and Virginia Tech are receiving votes in the poll. Twelve months ago, Duke was the lone squad from the league ranked while others with high expectations had already fallen out of the poll after suffering stunning nonconference losses.

But 2022-23 has started with promise.

The league captured the ACC-Big Ten Challenge over the last few days — highlighted by wins for UVa at Michigan, Wake Forest at Wisconsin and Duke over Ohio State — to carry positive momentum into conference action, which begins Friday through Sunday with seven ACC contests. With league play set to start, here’s a look how teams stack up — in record order — heading into the conference’s opening weekend.

Virginia

Record: 6-0

Notable wins: vs. Illinois and vs. Baylor in Las Vegas, at Michigan

Through the first month: After his team’s comeback win at Michigan on Tuesday, UVa coach Tony Bennett was asked how the victory in Ann Arbor coupled with a pair over nationally ranked foes Illinois and Baylor in Las Vegas earlier in November have set up the Hoos for the rest of the season.

“It tests you,” Bennett said. “It kind of shows you whether you win or lose, where you’ve got some holes. But to be successful in those environments and this first road game was important, and I do think the experience of our guys – and we have veterans guards — showed.”

Junior guard Reece Beekman is off to an impeccable start, averaging 11.8 points per game to go along with 12 steals and 31 assists. He’s shooting 57% from 3-point range and is one of four Cavaliers — joined by Armaan Franklin (11.8), Jayden Gardner (11.5) and Kadin Shedrick (11.3) — averaging at least 11 points. Beekman and senior guard Kihei Clark, who leads the ACC in assist-to-turnover ratio, create one of the best backcourts in the country.

ACC opener: Saturday vs. Florida State

Miami

Record: 7-1

Notable wins: vs. Providence in Uncasville, Conn., vs. Rutgers

Through the first month: Following Miami’s 68-61 win over Rutgers on Wednesday, Hurricanes coach Jim Larrañaga told reporters: “They won some of the battles, we won some of the battles, but fortunately we won the war, and every guy contributed in one way or another.”

And that’s the way it’s been for the Canes in the early going. They’re getting balanced scoring on offense, and not relying on one player to carry the load.

Miami has four players averaging double-digit scoring totals — Norchad Omier (13.9 points per game), Jordan Miller (13.8), Isaiah Wong (13.8) and Nijel Pack (12.4). Omier, an Arkansas State import and last season’s Sun Belt Player of the Year, along with Pack, a transfer from Kansas State and an All-Big 12 first-team selection last winter, have fit in nicely with returners Miller, Wong and Wooga Poplar. Omier is averaging a double-double with his 10.4 rebounds per game.

ACC opener: Saturday at Louisville

N.C. State

Record: 7-1

Notable wins: vs. Dayton and vs. Butler in The Bahamas

Through the first month: N.C. State’s 7-1 start is its best since the 2018-19 campaign when the Wolfpack began 13-1 that season, and they’re succeeding now with Ole Miss transfer guard Jarkel Joiner leading the way. Joiner’s 17.3 points per game are the third most in the ACC. He poured in 27 points in their win against Dayton, which was ranked at the start of the season.

Joiner and returning guard Terquavion Smith, who was an All-ACC Rookie Team choice last year, provide coach Kevin Keatts two guards capable of taking over a game on any given night. Smith is averaging 16.1 points per game, and he had 19 in N.C. State’s lone loss to then-No. 3 Kansas.

ACC opener: Friday vs. Pittsburgh

Virginia Tech

Record: 7-1

Notable wins: vs. Penn State in Charleston, S.C., vs. Minnesota

Through the first month: In spite of Virginia Tech’s strong 7-1 record, Hokies coach Mike Young made comments in the aftermath of their 67-57 win over Minnesota on Monday that not so subtly revealed they have room to grow.

He said Virginia Tech’s ball-screen defense needs to improve and that on offense, “the ball is not moving like it should,” he said. “It’s getting stuck and it’s on the floor too much. We need Wednesday and Thursday in the worst way to practice and no scouting, no film, just Virginia Tech [practice].”

What the Hokies have done well is score it efficiently. Their 49.5% shooting rate from the field is second in the ACC, and sophomore guard Sean Pedulla’s 17.1 points per contest are the fourth most in the conference.

ACC opener: Sunday vs. North Carolina

Wake Forest

Record: 7-1

Notable wins: vs. Georgia, at Wisconsin

Through the first month: Guard Tyree Appleby’s 32 points on Tuesday in Wake Forest’s win at Wisconsin were the second most for any ACC player in a game this year, and Appleby — at least through the Demon Deacons’ first eight games — seems to be another transfer portal boom for coach Steve Forbes, who primarily rebuilt Wake on the fly last year through the portal.

Appleby, who joined the Deacons from Florida, is pacing the conference with 19.6 points per game.

He’s not the only newcomer contributing for Forbes either. Former Delaware standout forward Andrew Carr is Wake’s second-leading rebounder (5.4 per game) and third-leading scorer (10.9 per game). Ex-Marist star Jao Ituka and Kansas State transfer Davion Bradford have each played some, too, this season.

ACC opener: Friday at Clemson

Notre Dame

Record: 6-1

Notable win: vs. Michigan State

Through the first month: Notre Dame isn’t a deep team and coach Mike Brey is keeping his rotation tight. The Irish used only six players in their win on Wednesday night over No. 20 Michigan State, but when those on the floor shoot it as well as Notre Dame did against the Spartans, there’s no need to look further down the bench as long as the players in action can withstand playing big-time minutes.

Guard Cormac Ryan didn’t come out of the game, logging all 40 minutes, and he was 8-of-11 from the field and 6-of-7 from 3 in a 23-point outburst.

Whether or not they can continue with that thin of a group from one night to the next during conference action will determine their fate this season. Ryan, forward Nate Laszewski, guard Dane Goodwin and guard Trey Wertz make up four of the ACC’s top six for minutes played this season.

ACC opener: Saturday vs. Syracuse

Duke

Record: 7-2

Notable wins: vs. Xavier in Portland, Ore., vs. Ohio State

Through the first month: What first-year Duke coach Jon Scheyer said impressed him most about the Blue Devils’ win over Ohio State on Wednesday was, “that was the best we managed a game,” he told reporters afterward. “We were playing games, and now we’re learning how to win games. When you have a lead, you don’t play the same way if it’s a tie game or if you’re down.”

Duke finished off the Buckeyes with a strong second half in, perhaps, its most impressive victory of the season. Though, beating Xavier at the Phil Knight Legacy was a good win, too.

Aside from junior guard Jeremy Roach, it’s a new group of players Duke is relying on this season. Around Roach, Scheyer has started freshmen Kyle Filipowski — a three-time ACC Rookie of the Week already — along with Mark Mitchell, Tyrese Proctor and Dereck Lively II.

ACC opener: Saturday vs. Boston College

Clemson

Record: 6-2

Notable wins: vs. Cal in Niceville, Fla., vs. Penn State

Through the first month: Veterans Hunter Tyson and PJ Hall showed exactly how dangerous they can make the Tigers when they’re paired together on the floor and playing well at the same time. They combined for 46 points in Clemson’s double-overtime win over Penn State earlier in the week.

Tyson is the Tigers’ second-leading scorer (14.1 points per game) behind junior guard Chase Hunter’s 15.4 points per contest. The core of this Clemson group is familiar with Tyson, Hall and Hunter, but coach Brad Brownell also enhanced it by adding Boston College transfer and South Carolina native Brevin Galloway to the team. Galloway had nine double-figure scoring performances for BC last season, and he has five in eight games with his new team.

ACC opener: Friday vs. Wake Forest

Boston College

Record: 5-3

Notable win: vs. Wyoming in the Virgin Islands

Through the first month: Guard Makai Ashton-Langford, Boston College’s leading scorer last year, tops the Eagles again through the first eight games of this season while averaging 12.1 points per contest. He’s been a positive, and has racked up 20 assists as well.

Only one other BC player is averaging a double-figure scoring mark, and that’s guard Jaeden Zackery with 10.6 points per game. And that’s something that will likely have to change if the Eagles are going to be more competitive in the ACC this winter compared to last year’s 6-14 record in the conference.

Currently, their 64.63 points game makes them the second-worst scoring offense in the league. They have the worst free-throw shooting percentage and third-worst 3-point shooting percentage in the conference.

ACC opener: Saturday at Duke

North Carolina

Record: 5-3

Notable win: vs. Charleston

Through the first month: The fact that North Carolina has lost three times so quickly — and its last three to Iowa State and Alabama in Portland and at Indiana — might be the most surprising part of the early season in all of college basketball, considering the Tar Heels were ranked No. 1 in the AP poll just a week ago.

What’s problematic for UNC, which reached the Final Four and the national championship game in 2021-22, is those three losses came in all different ways. Indiana was more physical and outscored UNC 50-24 in the paint, Alabama outlasted the Tar Heels in four overtimes and Iowa State took advantage of UNC’s dismal 3-of-18 performance from 3-point range.

The good news is the group still has plenty of talent with Armando Bacot and Caleb Love at the forefront, and plenty of time to prove they can contend again. After Sunday’s ACC opener, the Tar Heels still have meaningful nonconference games left with Ohio State and Michigan.

ACC opener: Sunday at Virginia Tech

Pittsburgh

Record: 5-3

Notable win: at Northwestern

Through the first month: Pittsburgh beat up on Northwestern for a 29-point victory on Monday, but the Panthers have struggled against better competition. They got blown out by both rival West Virginia and Michigan earlier in November.

Coach Jeff Capel’s team enters ACC play ninth in the league for scoring offense (73.25 points per game) and scoring defense (67.25 points allowed per game), so the Panthers’ numbers aren’t bad, but they’re not great either. Forward Blake Hinson, who began his career at Iowa State, has been a nice addition and is leading the team with 16.8 points per game. He’s posted a pair of double-doubles already, too.

ACC opener: Friday at N.C. State

Georgia Tech

Record: 4-3

Notable wins: none

Through the first month: Back at the ACC Tipoff in October, Yellow Jackets coach Josh Pastner said he didn’t think his team had one dominant scorer and was excited to see where Georgia Tech’s scoring would come from. It’s been a combination of three players — Miles Kelly (12.6 points per game), Deebo Coleman (11.4), Deivon Smith (10.7) — in double figures and Ja’von Franklin right behind them with 9 points per game.

The Yellow Jackets just need to be better against better competition. They were in their game against Utah, but blown out by Marquette and Iowa.

ACC opener: Dec. 10 at North Carolina

Syracuse

Record: 3-4

Notable win: vs. Richmond in Brooklyn

Through the first month: As long as winters can last in Central New York, it might feel like a longer season for Syracuse fans if the Orange’s first seven games are any indication. They’ve dropped games already to mid-major opponents Colgate and Bryant, were beat by former Big East foe St. John’s and were shellacked 73-44 by Illinois this past Tuesday.

“We really couldn’t get anything going on the offensive end,” longtime coach Jim Boeheim said afterward. “And you can play defense for so long, but sooner or later, it’s going to break down and in the second half, it did.”

Boeheim said he’s got a younger team still trying to figure out what it has to do. A bright spot is Jesse Edwards’ 11.4 rebounds per game lead the ACC.

ACC opener: Saturday at Notre Dame

Florida State

Record: 1-8

Notable wins: none

Through the first month: Disappointing is an accurate description of how Florida State has fared during its first nine games. The Seminoles have losses to mid-majors Stetson, Central Florida, Troy and Sienna and they weren’t good in games against rival Florida or Nebraska either. Their lone win is over Mercer, but their best effort might’ve come on Wednesday in the 79-69 loss to No. 5 Purdue, which crushed Duke, Gonzaga and West Virginia in its previous three games.

Florida State has the league’s worst defense, yielding 75.78 points per contest.

ACC opener: Saturday at Virginia

Louisville

Record: 0-7

Notable wins: none

Through the first month: It’s hard to find anything positive about winless Louisville. The Cardinals have a scoring margin of -15 points per game, which ranks 344th nationally and worst in the ACC.

ACC opener: Saturday vs. Miami​