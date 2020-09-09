ACC men’s basketball coaches suggest all-inclusive 2021 NCAA Tournament

“It has the potential to be one of the best feel-good stories in college sports,” Bennett wrote. “Ultimately, the safety of the student-athletes is paramount as we navigate through these unprecedented times and this is a way for that to best be accomplished.”

As of early September, the NCAA Tournament feels far away.

The start of the season remains in question. Programs hope to begin playing games in November, but it’s unclear what the extent of potential nonconference alterations will be from league to league. COVID-19 threatens to disrupt at least the early stages of the season.

The Pac-12 announced in August that it wouldn’t play any sporting events until 2021. Barring a change of plans, that league won’t begin competition in November like others leagues.

Uncertainty surrounding the schedule adds some clarity to the ACC’s unprecedented suggestion. Without a standard schedule, allowing every team into the field reduces the potential for teams to miss out on the Big Dance due to a limited body of work.

There’s sound logic behind wanting every team to have a chance to play in the tournament.