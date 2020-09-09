ACC men’s basketball coaches suggest all-inclusive 2021 NCAA Tournament

If the ACC has anything to say about it, the Virginia men’s basketball team will enter its national title defense in 2020-21 with a spot in the NCAA Tournament locked up.
Reports surfaced Wednesday morning that the league’s coaches agreed to propose that the NCAA Tournament allow every eligible team to compete in the event this spring.
ACC head coaches, including UVa’s Tony Bennett, shared statements backing up the reports.
“Obviously, many details still need to be worked out and considered regarding an all-inclusive NCAA Tournament, but the ACC head coaches are united in strongly pursuing this,” Bennett wrote in a statement. “We feel it’s a way to incentivize the regular season without mandating a total number of games. It provides options, excitement and the necessary flexibility for every D1 program to participate in the 2021 NCAA Tournament.”
According to Stadium’s Jeff Goodman, 346 teams are currently eligible to compete in the NCAA Tournament.
It’s unclear how realistic the proposal’s implementation is, especially given the potential COVID-19 risks associated with every Division I program playing tournament games. Potential postponements could make completing the massive tournament a major challenge.
Logistical challenges exist, but Bennett believes an all-inclusive 2021 NCAA Tournament could be special for all involved.
“It has the potential to be one of the best feel-good stories in college sports,” Bennett wrote. “Ultimately, the safety of the student-athletes is paramount as we navigate through these unprecedented times and this is a way for that to best be accomplished.”
As of early September, the NCAA Tournament feels far away.
The start of the season remains in question. Programs hope to begin playing games in November, but it’s unclear what the extent of potential nonconference alterations will be from league to league. COVID-19 threatens to disrupt at least the early stages of the season.
The Pac-12 announced in August that it wouldn’t play any sporting events until 2021. Barring a change of plans, that league won’t begin competition in November like others leagues.
Uncertainty surrounding the schedule adds some clarity to the ACC’s unprecedented suggestion. Without a standard schedule, allowing every team into the field reduces the potential for teams to miss out on the Big Dance due to a limited body of work.
There’s sound logic behind wanting every team to have a chance to play in the tournament.
On the other hand, the logistics of seeding and playing a tournament with roughly 350 teams creates a massive undertaking for everyone involved. Creating a safe environment for teams to compete amid a pandemic may also be a challenge, depending on how well COVID-19 testing and treatments advance in coming months.
“We are united,” Louisville coach Chris Mack said in a statement. “The safety of our players is paramount. The ability to incentivize the regular season without mandating a select number of non-conference and conference games provides options and flexibility for all member institutions. As ACC head coaches, we strongly believe it’s in the game’s best interest to have an all-inclusive 2021 NCAA Tournament.”
Several other programs, including the North Carolina’s men’s basketball Twitter account, shared support. UNC released a graphic supporting the idea. It mentioned the event being a celebration of college basketball.
While the logistics can make even the best event planner’s head spin, ACC coaches believe an all-inclusive NCAA Tournament is best for the sport in 2020-21.
"This is not a regular season," Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said in a statement. "It is clearly an irregular season that will require something different. Our sport needs to be agile and creative. Most importantly, an all-inclusive postseason tournament will allow a unique and unprecedented opportunity for every team and every student athlete to compete for a national championship."
