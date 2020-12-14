ACC hires Northwestern AD Jim Phillips to be its new commissioner

Jim Phillips, the athletic director at Northwestern, will become the ACC’s next commissioner. The league announced the news Monday, sharing the selected replacement for longtime commissioner John Swofford.
Swofford announced his impending retirement in June, sharing that he would end his 24-year tenure as the commissioner following the 2020-21 athletic year.
Phillips will take over for Swofford in February.
“Jim is one of the most talented athletic administrators in the country and uniquely qualified to successfully and seamlessly take over the helm of the ACC,” ACC board chair and Syracuse president Kent Syverud said in a statement. “Over the course of nearly 13 years, Jim has elevated and cemented Northwestern’s position as a Power 5 athletics program.”
Phillips, a Chicago native, has served as the AD at Northwestern since April of 2008, helping the university achieve impressive athletic success. The Wildcats’ men’s basketball team made the NCAA Tournament for the first time in school history during his tenure, and the football program will compete in the Big Ten Championship Game this upcoming weekend.
The football program’s rise to prominence is one of the better accomplishments of Phillips’ tenure. Head coach Pat Fitzgerald has had the Wildcats playing well in recent seasons, and season ticket holders increased from 10,600 in 2009 to 25,000 in 2018, according to Northwestern. The Wildcats have played in nine bowl games since 2008, and they’ll be a prime candidate to be offered a bowl invitation this season should they choose to accept.
Women’s golf, women’s tennis and lacrosse are among other programs to find tremendous success with Phillips as the athletic director. All three programs are consistently among the top programs in the Big Ten in their respective sports.
Northwestern also built a $270 million, 500,000 square-foot athletic facility under Phillips’ watch. The creation of massive facility is one of the highlights of Phillips’ time at Northwestern.
“Serving Northwestern student-athletes, staff and the greater Wildcats family for the last 13 years has been the privilege of my life,” Phillips said in a statement. “The opportunity to watch my children grow up in my hometown, and work alongside leaders like presidents Henry Bienen and Morty Schapiro, as well as board chairs Pat Ryan, Bill Osborn and Lanny Martin is something I’ll always be profoundly thankful for.”
Phillips has been an administrator in college athletics for two decades. He served as the athletic director at Northern Illinois for four years before arriving at Northwestern. Phillips also spent time at Notre Dame and Tennessee earlier in his career.
In addition to his work with schools, Phillips spent time as the chair of the NCAA Division I Council, and he served as a member of the NCAA men’s basketball selection committee. He’s expected to chair that committee in 2021-22.
The long-time Northwestern athletic director and experienced collegiate administrator was recently one of the top candidates for the Big Ten commissioner position. Kevin Warren ultimately earned the job in 2019.
Phillips didn’t have to wait long for the next opportunity to lead a Power 5 conference.
“My career has been dedicated to the development and betterment of student-athletes, and I am thrilled for this once-in-a-lifetime chance to guide one of the most prestigious and accomplished athletic organizations in the world,” Phillips said.
