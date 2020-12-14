ACC hires Northwestern AD Jim Phillips to be its new commissioner

Jim Phillips, the athletic director at Northwestern, will become the ACC’s next commissioner. The league announced the news Monday, sharing the selected replacement for longtime commissioner John Swofford.

Swofford announced his impending retirement in June, sharing that he would end his 24-year tenure as the commissioner following the 2020-21 athletic year.

Phillips will take over for Swofford in February.

“Jim is one of the most talented athletic administrators in the country and uniquely qualified to successfully and seamlessly take over the helm of the ACC,” ACC board chair and Syracuse president Kent Syverud said in a statement. “Over the course of nearly 13 years, Jim has elevated and cemented Northwestern’s position as a Power 5 athletics program.”

Phillips, a Chicago native, has served as the AD at Northwestern since April of 2008, helping the university achieve impressive athletic success. The Wildcats’ men’s basketball team made the NCAA Tournament for the first time in school history during his tenure, and the football program will compete in the Big Ten Championship Game this upcoming weekend.