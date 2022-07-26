ACC football coaches work to keep up with rapidly changing recruiting landscape

There was no subtlety to Brent Pry’s on-the-spot proclamation.

Instead, Virginia Tech’s first-year coach morphed his 15 minutes at the podium during last week’s ACC Kickoff in Charlotte into a singular, memorable moment.

“Looks like the Hokies just got another commitment,” Pry said proudly with a grin to the hotel ballroom full of reporters. “We just got better, guys.”

The bravado was significant, but the excitement is how every coach and coaching staff in college football feels — or at least how their energy is portrayed through social media — when reeling in a sought-after prospect. In this case, Virginia Tech earned a pledge from in-state defensive back Cameren Fleming of Trinity Episcopal School in Richmond, and he picked the Hokies from a group of finalists that included fellow ACC members Florida State and North Carolina.

With new coaches at both Virginia Tech and Virginia, the two programs are seeking to keep Commonwealth prospects home more frequently.

So far, the Hokies and the Hoos are doing a better job now than their previous regimes did. Nine of Virginia Tech’s 17 commitments are from the state and five of the Cavaliers’ 11 commitments for their 2023 recruiting class — including Highland Springs standout defensive lineman Miles Greene — are from within Virginia. In the last cycle, they only inked one high school prospect from the state.

“It starts with the high school coaches and just being present,” UVa coach Tony Elliott said, “being authentic and being welcoming, being available to those coaches, and then when we get their players, we’ve got to do a great job of hitting on the deliverables that we say we’re going to hit on. It’s just being persistent and changing the mindset. Also being present on social media, so there’s a lot of things that we’ve got to do.”

Those alterations are just the start, too, because recruiting in the sport is rapidly evolving, according to coaches in the conference. It’s becoming increasingly more time consuming due to the necessary interactions a staff must have with a prospect it wants whether in-person, on the phone or through Twitter, and then there’s the transfer portal and the manner in which those players are being used to fill out rosters like never before.

The mentioned differences are forcing programs to build their behind-the-scenes recruiting staff distinctly with the end goal of efficiency and functionality in mind. Even recruiting specialists have areas of concentration, similarly to how on-field assistants have unique roles like coordinating or position-coach duties.

It’s why first-year Duke coach Mike Elko said he had to increase the Blue Devils’ number of recruiting staffers from three to 10 after arriving from Texas A&M this past offseason.

“The first thing was making sure we had enough numbers in the department to modernize what we’re trying to do,” Elko said. “Part of that group is a social media team and the group is constantly making sure we’re branding ourselves and marketing ourselves on social media, so we’re involved in recruiting. So, a piece of it doesn’t even recruit. It markets.

“Then, you’ve got another piece that’s able to dive into the scouting side of it and identify prospects, evaluate prospects, read transcripts and do some of the things that are important there, but of those six people, none of them are hosts. So, now, you’ve got to have another group that when they come on campus, are fun and energized and fun to be around. Not that everyone doesn’t have a hand in everything, but everyone has strengths, so you try to build this group that can attack a lot of different areas.”

At UVa, Elliott employs a director of player personnel, director of scouting, director of high school relations, director of on-grounds recruiting plus an offensive recruiting coordinator, a defensive recruiting coordinator and folks on the social media side.

Miami’s Mario Cristobal said his time as an assistant for Nick Saban at Alabama and for Greg Schiano during Schiano’s first stint at Rutgers influenced how he’s set up his recruiting infrastructure with the Hurricanes.

Louisville coach Scott Satterfield, now entering his fourth season at the helm of the Cardinals, said he can’t believe the drastic adjustments in recruiting he’s had to make.

“In the last two years it’s changed,” Satterfield, who was previously the coach at Appalachian State, said, “not just in the last five, 10 or 15 years. This is my 25th year, and it’s changed so much over the years and [to] a lot of things I’ll say, ‘Oh, are you serious? I have to do what?’

“We had [private] airplanes and hangars when we had a big [official visit] weekend. I’m like, ‘What are we doing?’ At some point, it comes down to blocking and tackling, but society has changed. Young people have changed. They’re different now. So, how do you reach ‘em? And that’s what I think it comes down to: How do you reach the young people and want them to be part of it? They live through their phones, social media and pictures. It’s those types of things. That’s what’s important to them, and so, if we don’t change a little bit in coaching that way, then you’re not going to get through to some of these guys.”

Satterfield has recruiting personnel to help set up extravagant visits like the one the Cardinals hosted earlier this summer. He said his recruiting staff is large enough to take some of the evaluation responsibilities off of his assistant coaches as well, so they can concentrate on coaching.

“We’re kind of gearing toward, now in college football, the NFL model when you have the recruiting department, which is a lot like a scouting department in the NFL,” he said. “It’s starting to mirror that and become more like that.”

Some head coaches in the sport have assigned recruiting staffers the lone responsibility of monitoring the transfer portal because roster management is becoming more challenging, but third-year Boston College coach Jeff Hafley said he hasn’t yet.

“I’ve had guys who I’ve said to, ‘I want you to keep an eye on these two positions because we might need one, so keep an eye on ‘em,’” Hafley explained, “so then our coaches can kind of take a look. But, I’m not going to hire a guy to watch the portal. I haven’t done that.”

Elko said his staff uses a collective approach when it comes to transfers, and to this point they mostly lean on previously established relationships to recruit transfers — like if one of his assistants coached the player at a prior stop or someone on staff knows the player’s high school coach. He said it’s easier to handle the portal that way.

And whether players are being recruited out of high school or as a transfer, most are inquiring about what their potential destination can offer in the name, image and likeness realm.

Hafley, Cristobal and other coaches in the ACC said they’ve tried to remove themselves from being involved in NIL.

“Some kids come in our office and it’s the first question they ask,” Hafley said, “and then I’ve got to figure out if those are the right ones we want to recruit if that’s the most important thing to ‘em.”

Cristobal, a former offensive lineman for the Hurricanes, has a strategy to find out which athletes are primarily concentrated on deciphering whether or not the football side is most important to them. As a player, Cristobal was recruited to Miami by Jimmy Johnson’s staff and then he was on Dennis Erickson’s teams.

“Recruiting has changed,” Cristobal said, “but I was recruited by very passionate coaches that made me come to practice. They made me watch and it was, ‘Are you attracted to this?’ It was watching Jerome Brown and Gregg Rakoczy hitting each other, taking it to each other, throwing each other and knocking each other back and just about going WWE style on each other, and then Michael Irvin and Bennie Blades staying after practice and running one-on-ones looking like a Super Bowl overtime matchup.

“… It was unbelievable and I felt like the guys in the locker room who made that team go,” Cristobal said, “they loved that. They weren’t caught up in anything else but that type of culture and so part of our plan is we get people to watch us train and grow to see if they really are attracted to that.”

Many coaches have called for some uniformity or barometers as it relates to NIL, and last week, the NCAA Division I Council expressed support for a transfer window, in which football players would have 45 days after the season (Dec. 5 to Jan. 18) and then 15 days in the spring (May 1 to 15) to provide written notification of transfer.

But until those actually happen, coaches will feel the brunt of never-ending roster management and recruiting.

“It just doesn’t quit,” Satterfield said. “It’s as busy now as it’s ever been and it’s so competitive.”